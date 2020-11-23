You Can Be a Wreaths Across America Sponsor

BELFORD – The Middletown Family Pharmacy is offering a Wreaths Across America sponsorship opportunity to local residents for the second consecutive year.

“Because of the popularity of this program last Christmas, and because so many of our customers and friends appreciate the opportunity to show respect and thanks to our military veterans, we are once again offering a matching donation for every wreath our customers order,” said Richard Stryker pharmacist and owner with Scott Eagleton and Brian Howe at the Campbell’s Junction store.

Interested persons can fill out wreath sponsorship forms at the pharmacy and pay $15 for a single wreath which will be among the thousands being placed at cemeteries around the country, including Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Washington on Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon, on the graves of a veterans. The Pharmacy will match every donation made at the store.

Donors also have the option of having an “In Honor Card” send to a specific person notifying them of the sponsorship for an additional $2.00. Donors can also order four wreaths at reduced prices, with the Pharmacy still matching the total.

Persons are also able to name a specific person for whom they are making a memorial donation, as well as listing his or her branch of service and rank.

As part of their continuing program to honor veterans, the Pharmacy is also inviting volunteers to participate in the wreath laying at Fair View Cemetery, Route 35, Middletown on the Dec. 19 Wreaths Across American program.

“We received an excellent response to last year’s program,” Stryker said, “and recognize that even during the difficult Covid season we are experiencing this holiday season, so many of our patrons want to express their gratitude and give visible signs that our deceased veterans will never be forgotten.”

Stryker said the deadline for ordering wreaths at the store to ensure they are included in the Wreaths Across America program is Nov. 30. Persons wishing to volunteer for the wreath laying at Fair View are welcome to be at the cemetery at noon Dec. 19 and wear facial masks. Since the activity is outdoors, and wreaths are being placed on graves throughout the cemetery, social distancing will also not be any problem, the pharmacist pointed out.