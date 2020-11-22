Monmouth County has 288 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 22, there are 288 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Municipal Building, 316 Old Tavern Road in Howell. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Nov 21-Nov Aberdeen: 482 478 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 29 25 Asbury Park: 492 481 Atlantic Highlands: 84 82 Avon-by-the-Sea: 45 42 Belmar: 113 112 Bradley Beach: 115 113 Brielle: 137 135 Colts Neck: 257 253 Deal: 135 135 Eatontown: 532 525 Englishtown: 78 78 Fair Haven: 110 107 Farmingdale: 26 26 Freehold Borough: 596 593 Freehold Township: 1107 1095 Hazlet: 580 577 Highlands: 86 86 Holmdel: 473 467 Howell: 1436 1431 Interlaken: 26 25 Keansburg: 306 301 Keyport: 188 186 Lake Como: 50 50 Little Silver: 123 123 Loch Arbour: 9 9 Long Branch: 1280 1270 Manalapan: 1090 1081 Manasquan: 124 123 Marlboro: 1050 1032 Matawan: 376 374 Middletown: 1579 1550 Millstone Township: 200 197 Monmouth Beach: 62 62 Neptune City: 136 133 Neptune Township: 983 973 Ocean: 879 870 Oceanport: 145 141 Red Bank: 595 575 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 136 135 Sea Bright: 41 41 Sea Girt: 45 44 Shrewsbury Borough: 130 126 Shrewsbury Township: 27 26 Spring Lake: 62 61 Spring Lake Heights: 94 94 Tinton Falls: 429 423 Union Beach: 111 108 Upper Freehold: 154 150 Wall: 761 751 West Long Branch: 478 475 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.