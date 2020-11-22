AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 288 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 22, there are 288 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Municipal Building, 316 Old Tavern Road in Howell. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Nov    

21-Nov

Aberdeen:

482

478

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

29

25

Asbury Park:

492

481

Atlantic Highlands:

84

82

Avon-by-the-Sea:

45

42

Belmar:

113

112

Bradley Beach:

115

113

Brielle:

137

135

Colts Neck:

257

253

Deal:

135

135

Eatontown:

532

525

Englishtown:

78

78

Fair Haven:

110

107

Farmingdale:

26

26

Freehold Borough:

596

593

Freehold Township:

1107

1095

Hazlet:

580

577

Highlands:

86

86

Holmdel:

473

467

Howell:

1436

1431

Interlaken:

26

25

Keansburg:

306

301

Keyport:

188

186

Lake Como:

50

50

Little Silver:

123

123

Loch Arbour:

9

9

Long Branch:

1280

1270

Manalapan:

1090

1081

Manasquan:

124

123

Marlboro:

1050

1032

Matawan:

376

374

Middletown:

1579

1550

Millstone Township:

200

197

Monmouth Beach:

62

62

Neptune City:

136

133

Neptune Township:

983

973

Ocean:

879

870

Oceanport:

145

141

Red Bank:

595

575

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

136

135

Sea Bright:

41

41

Sea Girt:

45

44

Shrewsbury Borough:

130

126

Shrewsbury Township:

27

26

Spring Lake:

62

61

Spring Lake Heights:

94

94

Tinton Falls:

429

423

Union Beach:

111

108

Upper Freehold:

154

150

Wall:

761

751

West Long Branch:

478

475

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.