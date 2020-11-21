AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 332 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 21, there are 332 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Municipal Building, 316 Old Tavern Road in Howell. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Nov   

20-Nov

Aberdeen:

478

470

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

25

25

Asbury Park:

481

473

Atlantic Highlands:

82

80

Avon-by-the-Sea:

42

38

Belmar:

112

109

Bradley Beach:

113

110

Brielle:

135

129

Colts Neck:

253

249

Deal:

135

128

Eatontown:

525

512

Englishtown:

78

77

Fair Haven:

107

103

Farmingdale:

26

26

Freehold Borough:

593

584

Freehold Township:

1095

1083

Hazlet:

577

567

Highlands:

86

83

Holmdel:

467

455

Howell:

1431

1397

Interlaken:

25

25

Keansburg:

301

296

Keyport:

186

182

Lake Como:

50

49

Little Silver:

123

121

Loch Arbour:

9

8

Long Branch:

1270

1249

Manalapan:

1081

1058

Manasquan:

123

119

Marlboro:

1032

1001

Matawan:

374

369

Middletown:

1550

1508

Millstone Township:

197

191

Monmouth Beach:

62

60

Neptune City:

133

130

Neptune Township:

973

950

Ocean:

870

853

Oceanport:

141

136

Red Bank:

575

549

Roosevelt:

17

16

Rumson:

135

134

Sea Bright:

41

38

Sea Girt:

44

43

Shrewsbury Borough:

126

122

Shrewsbury Township:

26

26

Spring Lake:

61

61

Spring Lake Heights:

94

94

Tinton Falls:

423

411

Union Beach:

108

105

Upper Freehold:

150

146

Wall:

751

731

West Long Branch:

475

469

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

