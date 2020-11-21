Monmouth County has 332 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 21, there are 332 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Municipal Building, 316 Old Tavern Road in Howell. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Nov 20-Nov Aberdeen: 478 470 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 25 25 Asbury Park: 481 473 Atlantic Highlands: 82 80 Avon-by-the-Sea: 42 38 Belmar: 112 109 Bradley Beach: 113 110 Brielle: 135 129 Colts Neck: 253 249 Deal: 135 128 Eatontown: 525 512 Englishtown: 78 77 Fair Haven: 107 103 Farmingdale: 26 26 Freehold Borough: 593 584 Freehold Township: 1095 1083 Hazlet: 577 567 Highlands: 86 83 Holmdel: 467 455 Howell: 1431 1397 Interlaken: 25 25 Keansburg: 301 296 Keyport: 186 182 Lake Como: 50 49 Little Silver: 123 121 Loch Arbour: 9 8 Long Branch: 1270 1249 Manalapan: 1081 1058 Manasquan: 123 119 Marlboro: 1032 1001 Matawan: 374 369 Middletown: 1550 1508 Millstone Township: 197 191 Monmouth Beach: 62 60 Neptune City: 133 130 Neptune Township: 973 950 Ocean: 870 853 Oceanport: 141 136 Red Bank: 575 549 Roosevelt: 17 16 Rumson: 135 134 Sea Bright: 41 38 Sea Girt: 44 43 Shrewsbury Borough: 126 122 Shrewsbury Township: 26 26 Spring Lake: 61 61 Spring Lake Heights: 94 94 Tinton Falls: 423 411 Union Beach: 108 105 Upper Freehold: 150 146 Wall: 751 731 West Long Branch: 475 469 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.