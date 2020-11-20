Monmouth County has 275 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 20, there are 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Nov 19-Nov Aberdeen: 470 459 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 25 25 Asbury Park: 473 468 Atlantic Highlands: 80 79 Avon-by-the-Sea: 38 35 Belmar: 109 105 Bradley Beach: 110 108 Brielle: 129 128 Colts Neck: 249 244 Deal: 128 125 Eatontown: 512 508 Englishtown: 77 77 Fair Haven: 103 100 Farmingdale: 26 26 Freehold Borough: 584 579 Freehold Township: 1083 1072 Hazlet: 567 561 Highlands: 83 80 Holmdel: 455 440 Howell: 1397 1373 Interlaken: 25 23 Keansburg: 296 293 Keyport: 182 181 Lake Como: 49 47 Little Silver: 121 116 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1249 1237 Manalapan: 1058 1041 Manasquan: 119 118 Marlboro: 1001 988 Matawan: 369 361 Middletown: 1508 1479 Millstone Township: 191 189 Monmouth Beach: 60 60 Neptune City: 130 127 Neptune Township: 950 941 Ocean: 853 839 Oceanport: 136 133 Red Bank: 549 537 Roosevelt: 16 16 Rumson: 134 133 Sea Bright: 38 38 Sea Girt: 43 41 Shrewsbury Borough: 122 119 Shrewsbury Township: 26 25 Spring Lake: 61 60 Spring Lake Heights: 94 91 Tinton Falls: 411 400 Union Beach: 105 102 Upper Freehold: 146 142 Wall: 731 726 West Long Branch: 469 464 Unknown: 0 0

