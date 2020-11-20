AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 275 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 20, there are 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Nov   

19-Nov

Aberdeen:

470

459

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

25

25

Asbury Park:

473

468

Atlantic Highlands:

80

79

Avon-by-the-Sea:

38

35

Belmar:

109

105

Bradley Beach:

110

108

Brielle:

129

128

Colts Neck:

249

244

Deal:

128

125

Eatontown:

512

508

Englishtown:

77

77

Fair Haven:

103

100

Farmingdale:

26

26

Freehold Borough:

584

579

Freehold Township:

1083

1072

Hazlet:

567

561

Highlands:

83

80

Holmdel:

455

440

Howell:

1397

1373

Interlaken:

25

23

Keansburg:

296

293

Keyport:

182

181

Lake Como:

49

47

Little Silver:

121

116

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1249

1237

Manalapan:

1058

1041

Manasquan:

119

118

Marlboro:

1001

988

Matawan:

369

361

Middletown:

1508

1479

Millstone Township:

191

189

Monmouth Beach:

60

60

Neptune City:

130

127

Neptune Township:

950

941

Ocean:

853

839

Oceanport:

136

133

Red Bank:

549

537

Roosevelt:

16

16

Rumson:

134

133

Sea Bright:

38

38

Sea Girt:

43

41

Shrewsbury Borough:

122

119

Shrewsbury Township:

26

25

Spring Lake:

61

60

Spring Lake Heights:

94

91

Tinton Falls:

411

400

Union Beach:

105

102

Upper Freehold:

146

142

Wall:

731

726

West Long Branch:

469

464

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

