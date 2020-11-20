Structure Fire in the Bamm Hollow Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 7:30p.m. on Thursday, November 19 2020 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to smoke issuing from a two-story structure at 58 Fish Hawk Dr. in the Bamm Hollow section of Middletown Township. Shortly after dispatch, Middletown Dispatch updated that flames were issuing from windows, Middletown Township Police reported working structure fire upon their arrival.

The first arriving Fire Chief and Lincroft Fire Company were dealing with heavy fire issuing from the back of the structure with extension into the first and second floors. The occupants had evacuated the structure. Fire Chief Russell Mount III requested additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. A 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 600’ away delivered water to the fire scene. Two initial 1¾” and a 2½” attack line were deployed to the interior and also a second 2½” line covered the rear of the structure. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Ventilation fans were employed to remove the smoke from the structure. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

PHOTO: Firefighters battle blaze at Fish Hawk Dr. home. Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer

The fire was called under control by Chief Russell Mount III at 8:20p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 10:05p.m.

Approximately 55 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, Middletown Number 1, River Plaza Hose and Lincroft Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Fifteen Emergency Medical Service members from Leonardo, Middletown, Port Monmouth and Lincroft First Aid Squads responded with four ambulances to provide treatment and transportation of the two residents to Riverview Medical Center and firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter injuries were reported. Keansburg First Aid provided support as well as a Medical Ambulance Bus (MAB).

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief Russell Mount III.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office.