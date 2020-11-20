Mrs. New Jersey to Visit with Women Business Owners in All 21 Counties

Starting with Burlington, Mercer, and Morris Counties

BORDENTOWN, NJ – “I encourage women to look for other successful women in business for inspiration, guidance, encouragement, and mentorship,” said Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson as she launched her statewide tour visiting with women business owners in all 21 counties.

Mrs. New Jersey kicked off her tour in Burlington County, while following COVID-safe precautions including social distancing and mask wearing. Henderson visited with the teams at Properly Fueled Café and Evans Family Chiropractors, both in Bordentown and owned by Dr. Denise Evans. Then, Henderson travelled to Princeton in Mercer County, where she met with Jill Wargo, the owner of HIGHBAR Boutique in Palmer Square, and Dr. Joan Coleman, the owner of Let Me Be Me in Ewing.

“How wonderful to help promote other successful women! Women really need to embrace each other's triumphs and build a network of support with each other... because when one of us succeeds, we all succeed," added Henderson.

“Especially during the challenges we’re facing today, it’s critical that we celebrate each other’s accomplishments. It was a pleasure meeting Kristina, and we are honored to have Mrs. New Jersey as an ambassador to the women owned business community,” said Wargo.

PHOTO: Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson and Restoration Acupuncture Owner Dr. Lauren Kaplan

Mrs. New Jersey also had the opportunity to visit with women business owners in Morris County. Henderson met with Stacey Schlosser, the owner of Glassworks in Morristown, and Lauren Kaplan, D.Ac., L.Ac., the owner of both Restoration Health Acupuncture in Randolph and ThinkingKap Marketing.

“It is refreshing to get the support of another woman rock star in New Jersey’s business community! If women rally together, think of the doors we could help open for each other. I applaud Kristina’s desire to make a difference, and if she could use the crown to help advance women in business, bravo!” said Dr. Kaplan.

During all the visits, the business owners compared experiences about pivoting during the pandemic to succeed and the importance of growing a female support system in the business community. As the Chief Executive Officer of Henderson Promos in Red Bank, Kristina shared her personal experience about having to take a risk during COVID and shifting to PPE manufacturing as a result of fewer in-person events. Her company, that she owns with her husband Barton Henderson, is now one of only a handful of companies producing “USA made" 3ply masks. Of the millions of masks sold, most have gone to protect frontline workers.

Mrs. New Jersey also spoke to the women business owners about the benefits of being a certified U.S. Women-Owned Small Business (U.S. WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). The benefits include access to leads for bids and proposals, access to opportunities in large corporations, credibility, access to purchasing agents, and, most importantly, being part of the valuable network that helps a business increase its visibility.

“I encourage women business owners to think bigger. No matter how well their existing company is doing, always think about the next level… and go for it.” added Henderson.

Up next on “Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson’s 21 County Tour” - Pretty on Purpose and FrutaMex in Vineland, Cumberland County; Pattycake’s Bakery in Sparta, Sussex County; and Frenchtown Café and Purotu Salon and Boutique in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County. Stay tuned for additional visits in 2021.

About Kristina Henderson

The 29-year-old from Pine Beach, New Jersey, who grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey, will now compete in Las Vegas next year for the National Mrs. American title in January 2021.

Henderson graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. She serves on the Girl Scouts of America's Phenomenal Women Under 40 Committee, where she inspires young girls to be leaders in the community.

Henderson is the Co-Founder of “The Giving Back Forum” - an event that brings together 65+ non-profits in the community to one space, where they can learn from one another, share resources, and promote awareness for their causes.

After graduating Colts Neck High School, Henderson became a flight attendant at the age of 19. She went on to be a television news producer in New Hampshire. When Kristina's not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Barton Henderson, Co-Owner of Henderson Promos, and her two dogs, Gatsby and Kona, at the Jersey Shore.

Mrs. New Jersey American Kristina Henderson is available for appearances and speaking engagements.