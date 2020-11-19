AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 287 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 19, there are 287 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Nov

18-Nov

Aberdeen:

459

447

Allenhurst:

31

32

Allentown:

25

24

Asbury Park:

468

457

Atlantic Highlands:

79

80

Avon-by-the-Sea:

35

35

Belmar:

105

104

Bradley Beach:

108

105

Brielle:

128

127

Colts Neck:

244

241

Deal:

125

125

Eatontown:

508

507

Englishtown:

77

78

Fair Haven:

100

97

Farmingdale:

26

24

Freehold Borough:

579

575

Freehold Township:

1072

1067

Hazlet:

561

549

Highlands:

80

77

Holmdel:

440

432

Howell:

1373

1344

Interlaken:

23

21

Keansburg:

293

298

Keyport:

181

174

Lake Como:

47

46

Little Silver:

116

111

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1237

1224

Manalapan:

1041

1022

Manasquan:

118

114

Marlboro:

988

971

Matawan:

361

358

Middletown:

1479

1448

Millstone Township:

189

188

Monmouth Beach:

60

59

Neptune City:

127

126

Neptune Township:

941

926

Ocean:

839

829

Oceanport:

133

127

Red Bank:

537

524

Roosevelt:

16

16

Rumson:

133

137

Sea Bright:

38

30

Sea Girt:

41

41

Shrewsbury Borough:

119

114

Shrewsbury Township:

25

25

Spring Lake:

60

58

Spring Lake Heights:

91

92

Tinton Falls:

400

387

Union Beach:

102

95

Upper Freehold:

142

142

Wall:

726

714

West Long Branch:

464

465

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

