Zilinski Memorial Fund Sponsors Six Service Dogs for Disabled American Veterans

Donation to K-9s for Warriors in Honor of Lt. Dennis Zilinski Will Help Save Lives

November 18, 2020, Adelphia, New Jersey – On Veterans Day, The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund sponsored six service dogs for training through K-9s for Warriors. The service dogs will be paired with disabled American veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Brain Traumatic Injury (BTI) to help combat veteran suicide.

The donation made is in honor of Army Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, a Middletown, New Jersey, resident and graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey, who was killed in action by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. Board Member Quentin Walsh personally delivered the check from the Zilinski Memorial Fund to K-9s for Warriors in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

“We must support our brave men and women when they return home, especially now that their normal daily routines have been disrupted by the pandemic. This program saves the lives of both shelter dogs and our disabled American veterans,” said Walsh. Quentin Walsh and his wife Ellen have personally sponsored two service dogs in the past through the Memorial Fund. Walsh added, “The service dogs we sponsored, Sigma and Snickers, will help us end veteran suicide… one veteran at a time.”

“We honor our son Dennis by saving the lives of veterans who are struggling. Especially now with COVID-19 restrictions, depression, anxiety, and fear intensify for veterans with PTSD making the need for service dogs even more critical. We want our American veterans to know we are here to help,” said Dennis’ mother, Marion Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member of The Zilinski Memorial Fund.

“K9s For Warriors could not exist without the incredible generosity of our supporters, like the Zilinski Memorial Fund. They are literally helping us save the lives of our disabled American heroes, and for that, we are eternally grateful,” said Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s For Warriors.

Service dogs are trained at the rate of $25,000 per dog. To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 100 service dogs.

Anyone struggling with PTSD or any mental health issues is urged to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Veterans interested in a service dog are encouraged to email The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .