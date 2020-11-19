Monmouth County to add COVID-19 Free Testing Site and Increase Number of Tests at Each Location

HOWELL, NJ – As part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has announced that a testing site will be added to this upcoming week’s schedule at the Howell Emergency Management Annex, 51 Windeler Road, on Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Freeholders also announced that the number of tests administered at each site will be increased from 150 to 200 tests beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park.

“The Board of Chosen Freeholders understands that the communities in Monmouth County require additional testing sites at this time,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “While getting tested is important, residents must also remember to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, wash their hands and stay home when they are sick.”

“The Monmouth County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management established this free testing location in Howell so more residents have the opportunity to get tested,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “The Freeholders and Health Department encourage residents to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process at each location.”

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.