OLPH Giving Tree Helps Highlands Families

Gifts accepted beginning Saturday, Nov. 28

HIGHLANDS – The Giving Tree to provide gifts for families in need for Christmas will be up and ready to accept donations Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

A tradition in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help-St. Agnes Church parish for many years, the Giving Tree is sponsored by the St. Vincent dePaul Society and helps families in Highlands and Sea Bright through the OLPH Food Pantry located in the church’s lower level.

Also traditionally, church members and other generous guests brought toys to be placed under the tree for distribution by the Society for Christmas.

In keeping with all safety precautions due to the Covid 19 situation, the Society has amended its tradition to ensure safety during the need to keep socially distant.

Rather than place gifts around the tree, the St. Vincent dePaul Society is instead requesting gift cards to toy, clothing, department stores or other outlets where parents will be able to purchase gifts for their children. Major stores like Target, Kohls, Walmart, The Game Store and Dollar stores enable parents to fill numerous requests for their children or needed clothing, including shoes, boots and everyday wear.

Donors are invited to donate cards in any monetary amount; however, in order to reach the largest number of families in need, as well as to provide a larger variety for each family, gift cards in the amounts of $10, $25 or their multiples are most versatile for distribution. Any size gift cards will be greatly appreciated.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, gift cards can be placed in a well-marked box near the Giving Tree at the side of the altar. Other options include marking the gifts “OLPH Giving Tree and bringing or mailing them to the OLPH-St Agnes Rectory,, 103 Center Avenue, Atlantic Highlands. Cards will be collected through Dec. 13 and distributed at the Food Pantry on Dec. 13 and 14, in time for parents to shop prior to Christmas. The Pantry is open Sundays from 10 a.m.. to noon and Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. .

Anyone who uses the OLPH Food Pantry can register during these days and hours to receive gifts, simply providing their name, address, phone number as well as the age and gender of each child in the family.

For further information on this program, visit the Our Lady of Perpetual Help St Agnes Church Facebook page.