Hazlet Township Man Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Child

FREEHOLD – A Hazlet Township man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child for the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Charles Hoagland, 56, of 34 Coral Drive, Hazlet was charged with one count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of child sexual abuse materials, and one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Following an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Hoagland was arrested and charged. The investigation revealed that Hoagland used a messaging application to send an item depicting the sexual abuse of a child to another person. Hoagland also possessed additional images depicting child sexual abuse materials.

Hoagland had his detention hearing before the Honorable Paul X. Escandon on November 18, 2020 and was released, pending trial with the following conditions: no internet access (except for employment) and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Hoagland’s activities. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Lacher of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

This case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.