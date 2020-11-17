Middletown Police Report - October 4 - October 31

The following media release contains information pertaining to arrests and police activities for the Middletown Twp. Police Department during the time period of October 4, 2020 through October 31, 2020.

During the period of October 4, 2020 through October 31, 2020, the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to 4,034 calls for service, including 281 first aid calls, 86 burglar alarms, and 153 motor vehicle crashes.

Police officers arrested 42 individuals, including 4 for outstanding bench warrants and 13 for domestic violence. Arrests are as follows:

Steven Jordan, age 54, from Wood Ridge, was arrested by Officer Timothy Walden for a contempt of court warrant. Jordan was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Nicholas Dibari, age 52, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Paul Hadinger for driving under the influence. Dibari was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Keith Johnson, Jr., age 28, from Union Beach, was arrested by Officer Felipe Caamano for possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Joseph Rivera, age 36, from Port Monmouth, was arrested by Officer Anthony Bumbico for a contempt of court warrant and obstructing the law. Rivera was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Kim Hamill-Flynn, age 52, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Michael Allen for disorderly conduct. Hamill-Flynn was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Aldo Flores-Conde, age 32, from Red Bank, was arrested by Officer Salvatore Albanese for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and driving under the influence. Flores-Conde was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Walter Wolfe, age 50, from Leonardo, was arrested by Officer Sean Barry for terroristic threats. Wolfe was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Guillermo Freire, age 88, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Kevin Mahon for a contempt of court warrant. Freire was processed and released on his own recognizance.

Bryan Grant, age 47, from Colts Neck, was arrested by Officer Patrick Leonard for driving under the influence. Grant was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Chris Telepun, age 26, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Brian Macdonald for driving under the influence. Telepun was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Unique Woodard, age 20, from Irvington, was arrested by Officer Patrick Leonard for burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Woodard was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Taliyah Bueno, age 21, from Perth Amboy, was arrested by Officer Douglas Habermann for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon. Bueno was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Matthew Reilly-Yahara, age 24, from Port Monmouth, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Reilly-Yahara was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Jonathon Steele, age 33, from Middletown, was arrested by Detective Daniel Sullivan for possession of a hypodermic syringe. Steele was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Vibhay Bhatnagar, age 70, from Holmdel, was arrested by Officer Michael Pintilie for driving under the influence. Bhatnagar was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Michael Wolffe, age 22, from Middletown, was arrested by Detective Ric Cruz for invasion of privacy. Wolffe was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Alsherik Sejour, age 26, from Keyport, was arrested by Officer Salvatore Albanese for possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sejour was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Andrew Melici, age 31, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Manochio for driving under the influence. Melici was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Nicholas Fialk, age 23, from Monmouth Junction, was arrested by Officer Michael Geiss for criminal mischief and burglary. Fialk was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

William McAvoy, age 62, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Haines for driving under the influence. McAvoy was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Francis Palumbo, age 27, from Matawan, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Zubkow for stalking and harassment. Palumbo was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

April McCarthy, age 46, from Belford, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for driving under the influence and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. McCarthy was processed and released on a summons complaint.

A person that has been arrested or charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.