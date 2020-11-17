AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 322 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 17, there are 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 150 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Nov     

16-Nov

Aberdeen:

437

432

Allenhurst:

32

31

Allentown:

23

22

Asbury Park:

446

440

Atlantic Highlands:

77

77

Avon-by-the-Sea:

35

33

Belmar:

99

97

Bradley Beach:

101

100

Brielle:

127

125

Colts Neck:

233

226

Deal:

125

124

Eatontown:

503

499

Englishtown:

77

76

Fair Haven:

96

91

Farmingdale:

24

24

Freehold Borough:

572

564

Freehold Township:

1060

1047

Hazlet:

542

535

Highlands:

74

72

Holmdel:

429

414

Howell:

1328

1308

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

289

274

Keyport:

171

169

Lake Como:

44

44

Little Silver:

111

108

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1201

1177

Manalapan:

1007

997

Manasquan:

114

110

Marlboro:

959

931

Matawan:

354

346

Middletown:

1409

1364

Millstone Township:

186

181

Monmouth Beach:

58

56

Neptune City:

126

126

Neptune Township:

918

905

Ocean:

819

806

Oceanport:

124

120

Red Bank:

511

499

Roosevelt:

14

14

Rumson:

135

130

Sea Bright:

29

28

Sea Girt:

40

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

110

109

Shrewsbury Township:

24

23

Spring Lake:

58

57

Spring Lake Heights:

86

84

Tinton Falls:

382

380

Union Beach:

95

95

Upper Freehold:

140

140

Wall:

698

687

West Long Branch:

453

447

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

