Monmouth County has 322 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 17, there are 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 150 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Nov 16-Nov Aberdeen: 437 432 Allenhurst: 32 31 Allentown: 23 22 Asbury Park: 446 440 Atlantic Highlands: 77 77 Avon-by-the-Sea: 35 33 Belmar: 99 97 Bradley Beach: 101 100 Brielle: 127 125 Colts Neck: 233 226 Deal: 125 124 Eatontown: 503 499 Englishtown: 77 76 Fair Haven: 96 91 Farmingdale: 24 24 Freehold Borough: 572 564 Freehold Township: 1060 1047 Hazlet: 542 535 Highlands: 74 72 Holmdel: 429 414 Howell: 1328 1308 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 289 274 Keyport: 171 169 Lake Como: 44 44 Little Silver: 111 108 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1201 1177 Manalapan: 1007 997 Manasquan: 114 110 Marlboro: 959 931 Matawan: 354 346 Middletown: 1409 1364 Millstone Township: 186 181 Monmouth Beach: 58 56 Neptune City: 126 126 Neptune Township: 918 905 Ocean: 819 806 Oceanport: 124 120 Red Bank: 511 499 Roosevelt: 14 14 Rumson: 135 130 Sea Bright: 29 28 Sea Girt: 40 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 110 109 Shrewsbury Township: 24 23 Spring Lake: 58 57 Spring Lake Heights: 86 84 Tinton Falls: 382 380 Union Beach: 95 95 Upper Freehold: 140 140 Wall: 698 687 West Long Branch: 453 447 Unknown: 0 0

