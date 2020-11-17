Monmouth County has 322 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 17, there are 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 150 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
17-Nov
|
16-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
437
|
432
|
Allenhurst:
|
32
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
23
|
22
|
Asbury Park:
|
446
|
440
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
77
|
77
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
35
|
33
|
Belmar:
|
99
|
97
|
Bradley Beach:
|
101
|
100
|
Brielle:
|
127
|
125
|
Colts Neck:
|
233
|
226
|
Deal:
|
125
|
124
|
Eatontown:
|
503
|
499
|
Englishtown:
|
77
|
76
|
Fair Haven:
|
96
|
91
|
Farmingdale:
|
24
|
24
|
Freehold Borough:
|
572
|
564
|
Freehold Township:
|
1060
|
1047
|
Hazlet:
|
542
|
535
|
Highlands:
|
74
|
72
|
Holmdel:
|
429
|
414
|
Howell:
|
1328
|
1308
|
Interlaken:
|
20
|
20
|
Keansburg:
|
289
|
274
|
Keyport:
|
171
|
169
|
Lake Como:
|
44
|
44
|
Little Silver:
|
111
|
108
|
Loch Arbour:
|
8
|
8
|
Long Branch:
|
1201
|
1177
|
Manalapan:
|
1007
|
997
|
Manasquan:
|
114
|
110
|
Marlboro:
|
959
|
931
|
Matawan:
|
354
|
346
|
Middletown:
|
1409
|
1364
|
Millstone Township:
|
186
|
181
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
58
|
56
|
Neptune City:
|
126
|
126
|
Neptune Township:
|
918
|
905
|
Ocean:
|
819
|
806
|
Oceanport:
|
124
|
120
|
Red Bank:
|
511
|
499
|
Roosevelt:
|
14
|
14
|
Rumson:
|
135
|
130
|
Sea Bright:
|
29
|
28
|
Sea Girt:
|
40
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
110
|
109
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
24
|
23
|
Spring Lake:
|
58
|
57
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
86
|
84
|
Tinton Falls:
|
382
|
380
|
Union Beach:
|
95
|
95
|
Upper Freehold:
|
140
|
140
|
Wall:
|
698
|
687
|
West Long Branch:
|
453
|
447
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.