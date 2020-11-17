CentraState's Fran Kean honored with ATHENA Award

FREEHOLD, NJ ― Frances Keane, CentraState Healthcare System’s Vice President & Chief Human Resource Officer received the Athena Leadership Award from the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce at a virtual event on November 6, 2020.

Given by various local organizations throughout the world, those nominated for ATHENA Awards must demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for those in their community, and actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.

“I am overwhelmed by this honor and grateful to the Chamber for choosing me as this year’s recipient,” said Keane. “I have always been so impressed with the ATHENA organization’s focus on empowering women, and am proud to stand among so many other incredible nominees and winners.”

