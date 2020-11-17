AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 141 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 16, there are 141 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison of the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 16,811. As of Nov. 16, there are 241 hospitalized, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 19 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m., Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
  • Thursday, Nov. 19 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon, New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note the clinic has 150 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 4,414 tests, with 134 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Nov   

15-Nov

Aberdeen:

432

424

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

22

22

Asbury Park:

440

440

Atlantic Highlands:

77

76

Avon-by-the-Sea:

33

33

Belmar:

97

94

Bradley Beach:

100

99

Brielle:

125

124

Colts Neck:

226

222

Deal:

124

124

Eatontown:

499

500

Englishtown:

76

76

Fair Haven:

91

91

Farmingdale:

24

24

Freehold Borough:

564

562

Freehold Township:

1047

1043

Hazlet:

535

529

Highlands:

72

71

Holmdel:

414

411

Howell:

1308

1295

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

274

273

Keyport:

169

166

Lake Como:

44

43

Little Silver:

108

108

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1177

1167

Manalapan:

997

991

Manasquan:

110

110

Marlboro:

931

926

Matawan:

346

342

Middletown:

1364

1350

Millstone Township:

181

180

Monmouth Beach:

56

56

Neptune City:

126

126

Neptune Township:

905

898

Ocean:

806

792

Oceanport:

120

116

Red Bank:

499

494

Roosevelt:

14

14

Rumson:

130

124

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

39

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

109

108

Shrewsbury Township:

23

23

Spring Lake:

57

57

Spring Lake Heights:

84

84

Tinton Falls:

380

376

Union Beach:

95

89

Upper Freehold:

140

140

Wall:

687

683

West Long Branch:

447

443

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.