Monmouth County has 141 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 16, there are 141 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison of the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 16,811. As of Nov. 16, there are 241 hospitalized, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 19 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m., Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Thursday, Nov. 19 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon, New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note the clinic has 150 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 4,414 tests, with 134 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Nov 15-Nov Aberdeen: 432 424 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 22 22 Asbury Park: 440 440 Atlantic Highlands: 77 76 Avon-by-the-Sea: 33 33 Belmar: 97 94 Bradley Beach: 100 99 Brielle: 125 124 Colts Neck: 226 222 Deal: 124 124 Eatontown: 499 500 Englishtown: 76 76 Fair Haven: 91 91 Farmingdale: 24 24 Freehold Borough: 564 562 Freehold Township: 1047 1043 Hazlet: 535 529 Highlands: 72 71 Holmdel: 414 411 Howell: 1308 1295 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 274 273 Keyport: 169 166 Lake Como: 44 43 Little Silver: 108 108 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1177 1167 Manalapan: 997 991 Manasquan: 110 110 Marlboro: 931 926 Matawan: 346 342 Middletown: 1364 1350 Millstone Township: 181 180 Monmouth Beach: 56 56 Neptune City: 126 126 Neptune Township: 905 898 Ocean: 806 792 Oceanport: 120 116 Red Bank: 499 494 Roosevelt: 14 14 Rumson: 130 124 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 109 108 Shrewsbury Township: 23 23 Spring Lake: 57 57 Spring Lake Heights: 84 84 Tinton Falls: 380 376 Union Beach: 95 89 Upper Freehold: 140 140 Wall: 687 683 West Long Branch: 447 443 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.