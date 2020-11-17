CPA Lauren Holman Named Board Chair of Fulfill

Fulfill Announces New Leadership

Neptune, NJ – Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is proud to announce the appointment of CPA Lauren Holman as Board Chair, taking the reign from Jeremy Grunin.

“I am honored to lead this fine organization committed to feeding our neighbors at the Jersey Shore during this critical time in history,” said Fulfill’s Board Chair Lauren Holman. “I am looking forward to continuing my work with Fulfill President and CEO Kim Guadagno and building on the successes of my predecessor, Jeremy Grunin.” Holman is a partner at Holman Frenia Allison, P.C., an accounting firm in Toms River. She has served as Vice Chair on Fulfill’s Executive Board for the past year.

“It has been an honor for me to serve as Chairman of the Board of Fulfill for the past two years. Fulfill has done a tremendous amount of work to help alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, which could not have been done without the leadership of Kim and the tireless efforts of the staff and board. As Lauren takes the helm, I am more than confident she will guide the organization to increase its impact and help even more Monmouth and Ocean County residents as we continue navigating through the pandemic,” said Jeremy Grunin, Immediate Past Chairman of Fulfill and President of the Grunin Foundation. Grunin will continue to serve on the Board of Trustees of Fulfill.

Board Member Ken Marowitz, the Vice President of Frank’s Big and Tall Men’s Shop, will now take over Holman’s former position as Vice Chair. We also want to welcome Karen Franklin, the CFO and Vice President of Count Basie Center of the Arts, and Author Marie Unanue to our Board of Trustees.

Additionally, we want to thank Community Advocate Gina Petillo for her 14 years of dedicated service to Fulfill as she transitions off the Board of Trustees. During the October Board meeting, trustees shared fond memories of her commitment over the years, and she was presented with a ceremonial orange scarf, traditionally the color used for hunger, in recognition of her service.

About Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Fulfill has been providing food for families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for more than thirty years. We were there to provide food and comfort during economic storms, Superstorm Sandy, and now a pandemic. During the current coronavirus crisis, the demand for food has grown 40% and Fulfill has served an additional 2.7 MILLION meals to people in need. We expect the demand to grow as more businesses close and families exhaust their savings.

Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill serves pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens, provides hot meals for children after school, and sends food home for those same children over the weekend. Before the pandemic, Fulfill also provided job training in our culinary program.

Fulfill has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than ten consecutive years. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 95 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community.

Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger.