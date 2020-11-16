Red Bank Library News and Events - Nov. 16 - 21

News

Reminder: You do not have to come into the library to use our wifi! We have special designated wifi parking spots in the parking lot, and the picnic tables out back have wifi.

Food Drive: Every day, we are placing a "Give what you can, take what you need" nonperishable food box on our front porch. If you have any extra canned goods, please feel free to donate them here. If you know anyone who is hungry, please let them know about this box.

We are also doing a personal hygiene products drive for Lunch Break inside the library. If you have extra soap, floss, diapers, toothpaste, deodarant, etc., please place them in the box inside the library across from the reference desk.

Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will be held virtually until further notice.

Monday

Tonight at 7 PM is Everything We Eat! This month, the topic is "Birth, Death, and Rebirth of the Cocktail." Register here.

Tonight at 7 PM is the Multicultural Book Club. We will be discussing the book "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson. Register here.

• Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM is Online Story Time! This program can be attended live by registering here, a recording of the Story Time will be posted to Facebook and YouTube on Thursday morning.

• We will be closed on Wednesday, but the Kids Craft Night video will still be posting to YouTube and Facebook at 6:30. This week, we're making pumpkin seed crafts! A list of the materials you'll need can be found here.

• We're holding Let's Talk About Race earlier this month due to Thanksgiving -- it will be on Wednesday at 7 PM. This month's topic is a post-election town hall titled "Moving Forward Together." Register here.

• Eryka's weekly dance class is on Zoom this Friday! Click here for registration instructions.