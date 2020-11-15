AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 280 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 15, there are 280 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

15-Nov    

14-Nov

Aberdeen:

424

417

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

22

21

Asbury Park:

440

433

Atlantic Highlands:

76

73

Avon-by-the-Sea:

33

33

Belmar:

94

93

Bradley Beach:

99

98

Brielle:

124

120

Colts Neck:

222

218

Deal:

124

123

Eatontown:

500

495

Englishtown:

76

76

Fair Haven:

91

86

Farmingdale:

24

21

Freehold Borough:

562

557

Freehold Township:

1043

1021

Hazlet:

529

521

Highlands:

71

68

Holmdel:

411

406

Howell:

1295

1265

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

273

264

Keyport:

166

163

Lake Como:

43

43

Little Silver:

108

105

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1167

1137

Manalapan:

991

981

Manasquan:

110

110

Marlboro:

926

915

Matawan:

342

336

Middletown:

1350

1329

Millstone Township:

180

173

Monmouth Beach:

56

56

Neptune City:

126

126

Neptune Township:

898

885

Ocean:

792

777

Oceanport:

116

115

Red Bank:

494

490

Roosevelt:

14

13

Rumson:

124

119

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

39

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

108

106

Shrewsbury Township:

23

23

Spring Lake:

57

57

Spring Lake Heights:

84

82

Tinton Falls:

376

368

Union Beach:

89

88

Upper Freehold:

140

139

Wall:

683

676

West Long Branch:

443

435

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

