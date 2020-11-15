Monmouth County has 280 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 15, there are 280 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Nov 14-Nov Aberdeen: 424 417 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 22 21 Asbury Park: 440 433 Atlantic Highlands: 76 73 Avon-by-the-Sea: 33 33 Belmar: 94 93 Bradley Beach: 99 98 Brielle: 124 120 Colts Neck: 222 218 Deal: 124 123 Eatontown: 500 495 Englishtown: 76 76 Fair Haven: 91 86 Farmingdale: 24 21 Freehold Borough: 562 557 Freehold Township: 1043 1021 Hazlet: 529 521 Highlands: 71 68 Holmdel: 411 406 Howell: 1295 1265 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 273 264 Keyport: 166 163 Lake Como: 43 43 Little Silver: 108 105 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1167 1137 Manalapan: 991 981 Manasquan: 110 110 Marlboro: 926 915 Matawan: 342 336 Middletown: 1350 1329 Millstone Township: 180 173 Monmouth Beach: 56 56 Neptune City: 126 126 Neptune Township: 898 885 Ocean: 792 777 Oceanport: 116 115 Red Bank: 494 490 Roosevelt: 14 13 Rumson: 124 119 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 39 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 108 106 Shrewsbury Township: 23 23 Spring Lake: 57 57 Spring Lake Heights: 84 82 Tinton Falls: 376 368 Union Beach: 89 88 Upper Freehold: 140 139 Wall: 683 676 West Long Branch: 443 435 Unknown: 0 0

