Coast Guard Responds to Overturned Vessel in Raritan Bay

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to a report of an overturned vessel and a person in the water in Raritan Bay, N.J., Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector New York watchstanders received a call on VHF radio at approximately 10 a.m., from a good Samaritan reporting an overturned 21-foot vessel with one person in the water in Raritan Bay. The good Samaritan was able to recover the unresponsive person from the water and begin CPR.

Coast Guard boat crews from Station Sandy Hook and Station New York were dispatched to the scene. New Jersey State Marine Police, New York City Fire Department Marine, and New York City Police Department Aviation also responded. A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew arrived on scene within 10 minutes. The recovered person was transferred to the Coast Guard crew where they continued CPR efforts while en route to Monmouth Cove Marina, where the person was transferred to EMS.

Coast Guard and partner agency assets continued searching the area for other potential people in the water, until it was confirmed that the person recovered was the only occupant of the capsized vessel.