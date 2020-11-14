Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 14, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Nov 13-Nov Aberdeen: 417 415 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 21 21 Asbury Park: 433 428 Atlantic Highlands: 73 71 Avon-by-the-Sea: 33 33 Belmar: 93 93 Bradley Beach: 98 98 Brielle: 120 119 Colts Neck: 218 212 Deal: 123 123 Eatontown: 495 492 Englishtown: 76 76 Fair Haven: 86 84 Farmingdale: 21 21 Freehold Borough: 557 557 Freehold Township: 1021 1012 Hazlet: 521 517 Highlands: 68 68 Holmdel: 406 402 Howell: 1265 1250 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 264 258 Keyport: 163 162 Lake Como: 43 42 Little Silver: 105 105 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1137 1119 Manalapan: 981 964 Manasquan: 110 110 Marlboro: 915 898 Matawan: 336 333 Middletown: 1329 1308 Millstone Township: 173 171 Monmouth Beach: 56 54 Neptune City: 126 125 Neptune Township: 885 871 Ocean: 777 765 Oceanport: 115 114 Red Bank: 490 475 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 119 118 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 37 35 Shrewsbury Borough: 106 105 Shrewsbury Township: 23 23 Spring Lake: 57 56 Spring Lake Heights: 82 80 Tinton Falls: 368 367 Union Beach: 88 88 Upper Freehold: 139 138 Wall: 676 669 West Long Branch: 435 433 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.