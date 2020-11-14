AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 14, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Nov   

13-Nov

Aberdeen:

417

415

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

21

21

Asbury Park:

433

428

Atlantic Highlands:

73

71

Avon-by-the-Sea:

33

33

Belmar:

93

93

Bradley Beach:

98

98

Brielle:

120

119

Colts Neck:

218

212

Deal:

123

123

Eatontown:

495

492

Englishtown:

76

76

Fair Haven:

86

84

Farmingdale:

21

21

Freehold Borough:

557

557

Freehold Township:

1021

1012

Hazlet:

521

517

Highlands:

68

68

Holmdel:

406

402

Howell:

1265

1250

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

264

258

Keyport:

163

162

Lake Como:

43

42

Little Silver:

105

105

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1137

1119

Manalapan:

981

964

Manasquan:

110

110

Marlboro:

915

898

Matawan:

336

333

Middletown:

1329

1308

Millstone Township:

173

171

Monmouth Beach:

56

54

Neptune City:

126

125

Neptune Township:

885

871

Ocean:

777

765

Oceanport:

115

114

Red Bank:

490

475

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

119

118

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

37

35

Shrewsbury Borough:

106

105

Shrewsbury Township:

23

23

Spring Lake:

57

56

Spring Lake Heights:

82

80

Tinton Falls:

368

367

Union Beach:

88

88

Upper Freehold:

139

138

Wall:

676

669

West Long Branch:

435

433

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

