Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 14, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
14-Nov
|
13-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
417
|
415
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
21
|
21
|
Asbury Park:
|
433
|
428
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
73
|
71
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
33
|
33
|
Belmar:
|
93
|
93
|
Bradley Beach:
|
98
|
98
|
Brielle:
|
120
|
119
|
Colts Neck:
|
218
|
212
|
Deal:
|
123
|
123
|
Eatontown:
|
495
|
492
|
Englishtown:
|
76
|
76
|
Fair Haven:
|
86
|
84
|
Farmingdale:
|
21
|
21
|
Freehold Borough:
|
557
|
557
|
Freehold Township:
|
1021
|
1012
|
Hazlet:
|
521
|
517
|
Highlands:
|
68
|
68
|
Holmdel:
|
406
|
402
|
Howell:
|
1265
|
1250
|
Interlaken:
|
20
|
20
|
Keansburg:
|
264
|
258
|
Keyport:
|
163
|
162
|
Lake Como:
|
43
|
42
|
Little Silver:
|
105
|
105
|
Loch Arbour:
|
8
|
8
|
Long Branch:
|
1137
|
1119
|
Manalapan:
|
981
|
964
|
Manasquan:
|
110
|
110
|
Marlboro:
|
915
|
898
|
Matawan:
|
336
|
333
|
Middletown:
|
1329
|
1308
|
Millstone Township:
|
173
|
171
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
56
|
54
|
Neptune City:
|
126
|
125
|
Neptune Township:
|
885
|
871
|
Ocean:
|
777
|
765
|
Oceanport:
|
115
|
114
|
Red Bank:
|
490
|
475
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
119
|
118
|
Sea Bright:
|
28
|
28
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
35
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
106
|
105
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
23
|
23
|
Spring Lake:
|
57
|
56
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
82
|
80
|
Tinton Falls:
|
368
|
367
|
Union Beach:
|
88
|
88
|
Upper Freehold:
|
139
|
138
|
Wall:
|
676
|
669
|
West Long Branch:
|
435
|
433
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
