Bridal Gown Exhibit at Shrewsbury Historical Society

SHREWSBURY - With safety measures in place, and all visitors required to wear masks and observe socil distancing practices, the Shrewsbury HIstorical Society continues to draw crowds to its wedding gown exhibition.

Gowns on display span several centuries, and highlight a variety of types of fashions throughout the yearsm with many of thd displays also including historical vignettes about the original brides as well as their descendants.

The Exhibition, in the HIstorical Society building at the Borough Hall complex at historic Fourt Corners, is open Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November.

NO reservations or tickets are required, and entry is free, though donations for the Historical Society are gratefully accepted and help offset costs of the museum and its exhibitons throughout the years.

HIstorical Society President Don Burden also announced that the Society is also offering private tours of the exhibit, which has been acclaimed in state-wide newspapers and magazines, and drawn visitors from thoroughtou New Jersey as well as out-of-state. Arrangements and further information on private tours is available by calling 732-530-7974.