Monmouth County has 195 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 13, there are 195 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Nov   

12-Nov

Aberdeen:

415

412

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

21

20

Asbury Park:

428

427

Atlantic Highlands:

71

70

Avon-by-the-Sea:

33

32

Belmar:

93

87

Bradley Beach:

98

97

Brielle:

119

118

Colts Neck:

212

207

Deal:

123

122

Eatontown:

492

482

Englishtown:

76

75

Fair Haven:

84

82

Farmingdale:

21

21

Freehold Borough:

557

553

Freehold Township:

1012

1002

Hazlet:

517

509

Highlands:

68

67

Holmdel:

402

397

Howell:

1250

1231

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

258

256

Keyport:

162

157

Lake Como:

42

40

Little Silver:

105

101

Loch Arbour:

8

7

Long Branch:

1119

1092

Manalapan:

964

949

Manasquan:

110

109

Marlboro:

898

894

Matawan:

333

325

Middletown:

1308

1289

Millstone Township:

171

171

Monmouth Beach:

54

53

Neptune City:

125

124

Neptune Township:

871

863

Ocean:

765

751

Oceanport:

114

112

Red Bank:

475

469

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

118

117

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

35

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

105

104

Shrewsbury Township:

23

21

Spring Lake:

56

55

Spring Lake Heights:

80

79

Tinton Falls:

367

363

Union Beach:

88

85

Upper Freehold:

138

133

Wall:

669

656

West Long Branch:

433

427

Unknown:

0

2

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

