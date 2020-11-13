Monmouth County has 195 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 13, there are 195 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Nov 12-Nov Aberdeen: 415 412 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 21 20 Asbury Park: 428 427 Atlantic Highlands: 71 70 Avon-by-the-Sea: 33 32 Belmar: 93 87 Bradley Beach: 98 97 Brielle: 119 118 Colts Neck: 212 207 Deal: 123 122 Eatontown: 492 482 Englishtown: 76 75 Fair Haven: 84 82 Farmingdale: 21 21 Freehold Borough: 557 553 Freehold Township: 1012 1002 Hazlet: 517 509 Highlands: 68 67 Holmdel: 402 397 Howell: 1250 1231 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 258 256 Keyport: 162 157 Lake Como: 42 40 Little Silver: 105 101 Loch Arbour: 8 7 Long Branch: 1119 1092 Manalapan: 964 949 Manasquan: 110 109 Marlboro: 898 894 Matawan: 333 325 Middletown: 1308 1289 Millstone Township: 171 171 Monmouth Beach: 54 53 Neptune City: 125 124 Neptune Township: 871 863 Ocean: 765 751 Oceanport: 114 112 Red Bank: 475 469 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 118 117 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 35 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 105 104 Shrewsbury Township: 23 21 Spring Lake: 56 55 Spring Lake Heights: 80 79 Tinton Falls: 367 363 Union Beach: 88 85 Upper Freehold: 138 133 Wall: 669 656 West Long Branch: 433 427 Unknown: 0 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.