Gas Prices Up Slightly

Details
Category: News
AAA Mid-Atlantic

November 13, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $41.12

New Jersey gas average at $2.19 today, up a penny overnight and up a penny in the last week.
National gas average at $2.13 today, up a penny overnight and up 2 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average   

One Week Ago

  One Month Ago

  One Year Ago

National

$2.13

$2.11

$2.18

$2.60

New Jersey

$2.19

$2.18

$2.24

$2.58

Trenton

$2.28

$2.27

$2.32

$2.62

Cape May County

$2.33

$2.34

$2.36

$2.57

Burlington

$2.16

$2.14

$2.21

$2.52

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.21

$2.19

$2.25

$2.60

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.23

$2.22

$2.27

$2.59

Pennsylvania

$2.47

$2.43

$2.49

$2.77

New York

$2.22

$2.22

$2.25

$2.69

