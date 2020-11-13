Gas Prices Up Slightly

November 13, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $41.12
New Jersey gas average at $2.19 today, up a penny overnight and up a penny in the last week.
National gas average at $2.13 today, up a penny overnight and up 2 cents in the last week.
Today's Average
One Week Ago
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$2.13
$2.11
$2.18
$2.60
New Jersey
$2.19
$2.18
$2.24
$2.58
Trenton
$2.28
$2.27
$2.32
$2.62
Cape May County
$2.33
$2.34
$2.36
$2.57
Burlington
$2.16
$2.14
$2.21
$2.52
Middlesex, Somerset,
$2.21
$2.19
$2.25
$2.60
Monmouth, Ocean Counties
$2.23
$2.22
$2.27
$2.59
Pennsylvania
$2.47
$2.43
$2.49
$2.77
New York
$2.22
$2.22
$2.25
$2.69