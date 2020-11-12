Monmouth County has 250 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 12, there are 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Nov 11-Nov Aberdeen: 412 402 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 20 20 Asbury Park: 427 426 Atlantic Highlands: 70 65 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 87 83 Bradley Beach: 97 96 Brielle: 118 118 Colts Neck: 207 201 Deal: 122 122 Eatontown: 482 473 Englishtown: 75 74 Fair Haven: 82 80 Farmingdale: 21 21 Freehold Borough: 553 547 Freehold Township: 1002 999 Hazlet: 509 502 Highlands: 67 65 Holmdel: 397 392 Howell: 1231 1203 Interlaken: 20 20 Keansburg: 256 251 Keyport: 157 155 Lake Como: 40 39 Little Silver: 101 99 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1092 1083 Manalapan: 949 938 Manasquan: 109 109 Marlboro: 894 880 Matawan: 325 325 Middletown: 1289 1276 Millstone Township: 171 167 Monmouth Beach: 53 53 Neptune City: 124 120 Neptune Township: 863 847 Ocean: 751 745 Oceanport: 112 110 Red Bank: 469 460 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 117 117 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 104 102 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 55 55 Spring Lake Heights: 79 76 Tinton Falls: 363 359 Union Beach: 85 83 Upper Freehold: 133 128 Wall: 656 652 West Long Branch: 427 420 Unknown: 2 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.