Monmouth County has 250 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 12, there are 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Nov     

11-Nov

Aberdeen:

412

402

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

20

20

Asbury Park:

427

426

Atlantic Highlands:

70

65

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

87

83

Bradley Beach:

97

96

Brielle:

118

118

Colts Neck:

207

201

Deal:

122

122

Eatontown:

482

473

Englishtown:

75

74

Fair Haven:

82

80

Farmingdale:

21

21

Freehold Borough:

553

547

Freehold Township:

1002

999

Hazlet:

509

502

Highlands:

67

65

Holmdel:

397

392

Howell:

1231

1203

Interlaken:

20

20

Keansburg:

256

251

Keyport:

157

155

Lake Como:

40

39

Little Silver:

101

99

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1092

1083

Manalapan:

949

938

Manasquan:

109

109

Marlboro:

894

880

Matawan:

325

325

Middletown:

1289

1276

Millstone Township:

171

167

Monmouth Beach:

53

53

Neptune City:

124

120

Neptune Township:

863

847

Ocean:

751

745

Oceanport:

112

110

Red Bank:

469

460

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

117

117

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

104

102

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

55

55

Spring Lake Heights:

79

76

Tinton Falls:

363

359

Union Beach:

85

83

Upper Freehold:

133

128

Wall:

656

652

West Long Branch:

427

420

Unknown:

2

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

