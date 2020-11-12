Structure Fire with Explosions in the River Plaza Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 9:53a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire with explosions on a two story structure fire at 20 Alexander Dr. in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township.

Upon arrival River Plaza Hose Company #1 confirmed working structure fire with heavy fire on the left side of the structure with extension into the first and second floors of the structure they deployed a 5” LDH supply line from the fire hydrant and two initial 1¾” attack lines to the interior. Upon arrival Chief John Waltz requested and additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. Chief Waltz then directed an additional 2½” attack line to the rear of the structure. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied.

The initial attack lines were then backed up by two additional 1¾” lines. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Ventilation fans were employed to remove the smoke from the structure. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by Chief Russell Mount III at 10:30 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 1:16 p.m.

Approximately 45 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, Middletown Number 1, River Plaza Hose and Lincroft Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Ten Emergency Medical Service members from Fairview, Leonardo and Port Monmouth and Lincroft First Aid Squads and Middletown’s Emergency Medical Services responded with four ambulances to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief Russell Mount III.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer