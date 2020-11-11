Monmouth County has 173 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 11, there are 173 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 12 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
11-Nov
|
10-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
402
|
398
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
30
|
Allentown:
|
20
|
20
|
Asbury Park:
|
426
|
421
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
65
|
64
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
32
|
32
|
Belmar:
|
83
|
83
|
Bradley Beach:
|
96
|
96
|
Brielle:
|
118
|
113
|
Colts Neck:
|
201
|
193
|
Deal:
|
122
|
122
|
Eatontown:
|
473
|
468
|
Englishtown:
|
74
|
72
|
Fair Haven:
|
80
|
78
|
Farmingdale:
|
21
|
21
|
Freehold Borough:
|
547
|
544
|
Freehold Township:
|
999
|
991
|
Hazlet:
|
502
|
498
|
Highlands:
|
65
|
63
|
Holmdel:
|
392
|
390
|
Howell:
|
1203
|
1189
|
Interlaken:
|
20
|
18
|
Keansburg:
|
251
|
251
|
Keyport:
|
155
|
153
|
Lake Como:
|
39
|
38
|
Little Silver:
|
99
|
98
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
7
|
Long Branch:
|
1083
|
1060
|
Manalapan:
|
938
|
928
|
Manasquan:
|
109
|
109
|
Marlboro:
|
880
|
874
|
Matawan:
|
325
|
325
|
Middletown:
|
1276
|
1250
|
Millstone Township:
|
167
|
167
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
53
|
51
|
Neptune City:
|
120
|
117
|
Neptune Township:
|
847
|
846
|
Ocean:
|
745
|
739
|
Oceanport:
|
110
|
107
|
Red Bank:
|
460
|
452
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
117
|
116
|
Sea Bright:
|
28
|
28
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
102
|
100
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
55
|
53
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
76
|
76
|
Tinton Falls:
|
359
|
353
|
Union Beach:
|
83
|
81
|
Upper Freehold:
|
128
|
128
|
Wall:
|
652
|
644
|
West Long Branch:
|
420
|
410
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.