Monmouth County has 173 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 11, there are 173 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 12 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Nov   

10-Nov

Aberdeen:

402

398

Allenhurst:

31

30

Allentown:

20

20

Asbury Park:

426

421

Atlantic Highlands:

65

64

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

83

83

Bradley Beach:

96

96

Brielle:

118

113

Colts Neck:

201

193

Deal:

122

122

Eatontown:

473

468

Englishtown:

74

72

Fair Haven:

80

78

Farmingdale:

21

21

Freehold Borough:

547

544

Freehold Township:

999

991

Hazlet:

502

498

Highlands:

65

63

Holmdel:

392

390

Howell:

1203

1189

Interlaken:

20

18

Keansburg:

251

251

Keyport:

155

153

Lake Como:

39

38

Little Silver:

99

98

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1083

1060

Manalapan:

938

928

Manasquan:

109

109

Marlboro:

880

874

Matawan:

325

325

Middletown:

1276

1250

Millstone Township:

167

167

Monmouth Beach:

53

51

Neptune City:

120

117

Neptune Township:

847

846

Ocean:

745

739

Oceanport:

110

107

Red Bank:

460

452

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

117

116

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

102

100

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

55

53

Spring Lake Heights:

76

76

Tinton Falls:

359

353

Union Beach:

83

81

Upper Freehold:

128

128

Wall:

652

644

West Long Branch:

420

410

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

