Monmouth County has 173 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 11, there are 173 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 12 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Nov 10-Nov Aberdeen: 402 398 Allenhurst: 31 30 Allentown: 20 20 Asbury Park: 426 421 Atlantic Highlands: 65 64 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 83 83 Bradley Beach: 96 96 Brielle: 118 113 Colts Neck: 201 193 Deal: 122 122 Eatontown: 473 468 Englishtown: 74 72 Fair Haven: 80 78 Farmingdale: 21 21 Freehold Borough: 547 544 Freehold Township: 999 991 Hazlet: 502 498 Highlands: 65 63 Holmdel: 392 390 Howell: 1203 1189 Interlaken: 20 18 Keansburg: 251 251 Keyport: 155 153 Lake Como: 39 38 Little Silver: 99 98 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1083 1060 Manalapan: 938 928 Manasquan: 109 109 Marlboro: 880 874 Matawan: 325 325 Middletown: 1276 1250 Millstone Township: 167 167 Monmouth Beach: 53 51 Neptune City: 120 117 Neptune Township: 847 846 Ocean: 745 739 Oceanport: 110 107 Red Bank: 460 452 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 117 116 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 102 100 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 55 53 Spring Lake Heights: 76 76 Tinton Falls: 359 353 Union Beach: 83 81 Upper Freehold: 128 128 Wall: 652 644 West Long Branch: 420 410 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.