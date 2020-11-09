American Legion to Host Atlantic Highlands Veterans Day Ceremony

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The American Legion Post 141 will conduct its annual ceremony to honor all veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Veteran’s Park, across the street from Borough Hall.

“We members of Post 141 believe observing a special ceremony for all veterans, both living and deceased, and particularly for all those veterans from our community should be held under all circumstances,” said Post Commander Peter Doyle. “This year, because of the Covid situation, we will take the usual precautions and safety measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone, but the sacrifice and generosity of all our veterans should still be recognized and observed,” Doyle continued.

In keeping with local and statewide regulations, all attendees are required to wear proper face covering, will be reminded to keep safety distances between themselves and others in attendance, and observe all other safety measures each feels necessary. The commander also asked that for those who cannot attend the ceremony, each should set aside a few moments within the privacy and safety of their own homes to reflect and observe some appreciation to the sacrifices our military have made in all wars.