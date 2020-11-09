Survey: Bring Oysters back to the Navesink?

RED BANK, NJ - Navesink Maritime Heritage Association has set up a survey to gauge public support for bringing oysters back to the Navesink as they are very effective in cleaning river estuaries like the Navesink. The Public should go to www.NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events, select the Survey, and enter their name and zip code.

The Navesink River, our 2,100 acre natural waterway, is a sterling example of environmental stewardship. Over the years thousands of people have worked hard at improving water quality, reducing pollution, improving habitat, and nurturing fish stocks.

Today it is a joy to think that we have so many productive Osprey nests along the river and that Bald Eagles, almost extinct in our area in the 1970's, also make the river their home. So the river is much cleaner than it was, but there is one omission from this saga of success - the absence of oysters. Oysters help to clean rivers. Oyster reefs add resilience to shorelines in the face of storms.

This Survey will help to identify the strength of Public Support.

