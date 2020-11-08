Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 8, there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
8-Nov
|
7-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
381
|
377
|
Allenhurst:
|
30
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
415
|
414
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
62
|
61
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
32
|
32
|
Belmar:
|
82
|
81
|
Bradley Beach:
|
95
|
95
|
Brielle:
|
109
|
109
|
Colts Neck:
|
188
|
185
|
Deal:
|
121
|
121
|
Eatontown:
|
457
|
453
|
Englishtown:
|
71
|
71
|
Fair Haven:
|
76
|
76
|
Farmingdale:
|
21
|
21
|
Freehold Borough:
|
541
|
537
|
Freehold Township:
|
978
|
973
|
Hazlet:
|
491
|
488
|
Highlands:
|
60
|
59
|
Holmdel:
|
381
|
378
|
Howell:
|
1165
|
1152
|
Interlaken:
|
18
|
18
|
Keansburg:
|
246
|
244
|
Keyport:
|
149
|
148
|
Lake Como:
|
37
|
37
|
Little Silver:
|
94
|
91
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
7
|
Long Branch:
|
1038
|
1025
|
Manalapan:
|
909
|
902
|
Manasquan:
|
106
|
105
|
Marlboro:
|
858
|
849
|
Matawan:
|
315
|
309
|
Middletown:
|
1214
|
1205
|
Millstone Township:
|
164
|
162
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
51
|
51
|
Neptune City:
|
114
|
112
|
Neptune Township:
|
834
|
832
|
Ocean:
|
726
|
722
|
Oceanport:
|
105
|
105
|
Red Bank:
|
443
|
435
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
111
|
110
|
Sea Bright:
|
28
|
28
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
99
|
99
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
53
|
53
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
73
|
71
|
Tinton Falls:
|
348
|
348
|
Union Beach:
|
77
|
76
|
Upper Freehold:
|
122
|
122
|
Wall:
|
639
|
637
|
West Long Branch:
|
404
|
399
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
