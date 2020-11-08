AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 8, there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Nov    

7-Nov

Aberdeen:

381

377

Allenhurst:

30

31

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

415

414

Atlantic Highlands:

62

61

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

82

81

Bradley Beach:

95

95

Brielle:

109

109

Colts Neck:

188

185

Deal:

121

121

Eatontown:

457

453

Englishtown:

71

71

Fair Haven:

76

76

Farmingdale:

21

21

Freehold Borough:

541

537

Freehold Township:

978

973

Hazlet:

491

488

Highlands:

60

59

Holmdel:

381

378

Howell:

1165

1152

Interlaken:

18

18

Keansburg:

246

244

Keyport:

149

148

Lake Como:

37

37

Little Silver:

94

91

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1038

1025

Manalapan:

909

902

Manasquan:

106

105

Marlboro:

858

849

Matawan:

315

309

Middletown:

1214

1205

Millstone Township:

164

162

Monmouth Beach:

51

51

Neptune City:

114

112

Neptune Township:

834

832

Ocean:

726

722

Oceanport:

105

105

Red Bank:

443

435

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

111

110

Sea Bright:

28

28

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

99

99

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

53

53

Spring Lake Heights:

73

71

Tinton Falls:

348

348

Union Beach:

77

76

Upper Freehold:

122

122

Wall:

639

637

West Long Branch:

404

399

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.