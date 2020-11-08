Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 8, there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Nov 7-Nov Aberdeen: 381 377 Allenhurst: 30 31 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 415 414 Atlantic Highlands: 62 61 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 82 81 Bradley Beach: 95 95 Brielle: 109 109 Colts Neck: 188 185 Deal: 121 121 Eatontown: 457 453 Englishtown: 71 71 Fair Haven: 76 76 Farmingdale: 21 21 Freehold Borough: 541 537 Freehold Township: 978 973 Hazlet: 491 488 Highlands: 60 59 Holmdel: 381 378 Howell: 1165 1152 Interlaken: 18 18 Keansburg: 246 244 Keyport: 149 148 Lake Como: 37 37 Little Silver: 94 91 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1038 1025 Manalapan: 909 902 Manasquan: 106 105 Marlboro: 858 849 Matawan: 315 309 Middletown: 1214 1205 Millstone Township: 164 162 Monmouth Beach: 51 51 Neptune City: 114 112 Neptune Township: 834 832 Ocean: 726 722 Oceanport: 105 105 Red Bank: 443 435 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 111 110 Sea Bright: 28 28 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 99 99 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 53 53 Spring Lake Heights: 73 71 Tinton Falls: 348 348 Union Beach: 77 76 Upper Freehold: 122 122 Wall: 639 637 West Long Branch: 404 399 Unknown: 0 0

