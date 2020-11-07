Monmouth County has 194 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 7, there are 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
7-Nov
|
6-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
377
|
374
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
30
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
414
|
414
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
61
|
62
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
32
|
32
|
Belmar:
|
81
|
81
|
Bradley Beach:
|
95
|
92
|
Brielle:
|
109
|
109
|
Colts Neck:
|
185
|
180
|
Deal:
|
121
|
119
|
Eatontown:
|
453
|
451
|
Englishtown:
|
71
|
70
|
Fair Haven:
|
76
|
73
|
Farmingdale:
|
21
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
537
|
533
|
Freehold Township:
|
973
|
965
|
Hazlet:
|
488
|
484
|
Highlands:
|
59
|
58
|
Holmdel:
|
378
|
375
|
Howell:
|
1152
|
1130
|
Interlaken:
|
18
|
17
|
Keansburg:
|
244
|
239
|
Keyport:
|
148
|
143
|
Lake Como:
|
37
|
37
|
Little Silver:
|
91
|
90
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
7
|
Long Branch:
|
1025
|
1018
|
Manalapan:
|
902
|
885
|
Manasquan:
|
105
|
102
|
Marlboro:
|
849
|
840
|
Matawan:
|
309
|
306
|
Middletown:
|
1205
|
1192
|
Millstone Township:
|
162
|
158
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
51
|
50
|
Neptune City:
|
112
|
110
|
Neptune Township:
|
832
|
828
|
Ocean:
|
722
|
718
|
Oceanport:
|
105
|
103
|
Red Bank:
|
435
|
425
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
110
|
108
|
Sea Bright:
|
28
|
27
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
99
|
99
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
22
|
Spring Lake:
|
53
|
53
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
71
|
70
|
Tinton Falls:
|
348
|
346
|
Union Beach:
|
76
|
75
|
Upper Freehold:
|
122
|
115
|
Wall:
|
637
|
633
|
West Long Branch:
|
399
|
386
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.