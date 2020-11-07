Monmouth County has 194 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 7, there are 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Nov 6-Nov Aberdeen: 377 374 Allenhurst: 31 30 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 414 414 Atlantic Highlands: 61 62 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 81 81 Bradley Beach: 95 92 Brielle: 109 109 Colts Neck: 185 180 Deal: 121 119 Eatontown: 453 451 Englishtown: 71 70 Fair Haven: 76 73 Farmingdale: 21 20 Freehold Borough: 537 533 Freehold Township: 973 965 Hazlet: 488 484 Highlands: 59 58 Holmdel: 378 375 Howell: 1152 1130 Interlaken: 18 17 Keansburg: 244 239 Keyport: 148 143 Lake Como: 37 37 Little Silver: 91 90 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1025 1018 Manalapan: 902 885 Manasquan: 105 102 Marlboro: 849 840 Matawan: 309 306 Middletown: 1205 1192 Millstone Township: 162 158 Monmouth Beach: 51 50 Neptune City: 112 110 Neptune Township: 832 828 Ocean: 722 718 Oceanport: 105 103 Red Bank: 435 425 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 110 108 Sea Bright: 28 27 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 99 99 Shrewsbury Township: 21 22 Spring Lake: 53 53 Spring Lake Heights: 71 70 Tinton Falls: 348 346 Union Beach: 76 75 Upper Freehold: 122 115 Wall: 637 633 West Long Branch: 399 386 Unknown: 0 0

