Monmouth County has 194 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 7, there are 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Nov   

6-Nov

Aberdeen:

377

374

Allenhurst:

31

30

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

414

414

Atlantic Highlands:

61

62

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

81

81

Bradley Beach:

95

92

Brielle:

109

109

Colts Neck:

185

180

Deal:

121

119

Eatontown:

453

451

Englishtown:

71

70

Fair Haven:

76

73

Farmingdale:

21

20

Freehold Borough:

537

533

Freehold Township:

973

965

Hazlet:

488

484

Highlands:

59

58

Holmdel:

378

375

Howell:

1152

1130

Interlaken:

18

17

Keansburg:

244

239

Keyport:

148

143

Lake Como:

37

37

Little Silver:

91

90

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1025

1018

Manalapan:

902

885

Manasquan:

105

102

Marlboro:

849

840

Matawan:

309

306

Middletown:

1205

1192

Millstone Township:

162

158

Monmouth Beach:

51

50

Neptune City:

112

110

Neptune Township:

832

828

Ocean:

722

718

Oceanport:

105

103

Red Bank:

435

425

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

110

108

Sea Bright:

28

27

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

99

99

Shrewsbury Township:

21

22

Spring Lake:

53

53

Spring Lake Heights:

71

70

Tinton Falls:

348

346

Union Beach:

76

75

Upper Freehold:

122

115

Wall:

637

633

West Long Branch:

399

386

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

