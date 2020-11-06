AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 6, there are 120 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Nov   

5-Nov

Aberdeen:

374

368

Allenhurst:

30

29

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

414

414

Atlantic Highlands:

62

62

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

81

81

Bradley Beach:

92

92

Brielle:

109

108

Colts Neck:

180

180

Deal:

119

119

Eatontown:

451

448

Englishtown:

70

70

Fair Haven:

73

72

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

533

529

Freehold Township:

965

962

Hazlet:

484

481

Highlands:

58

58

Holmdel:

375

372

Howell:

1130

1122

Interlaken:

17

17

Keansburg:

239

239

Keyport:

143

142

Lake Como:

37

37

Little Silver:

90

89

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1018

1006

Manalapan:

885

875

Manasquan:

102

102

Marlboro:

840

836

Matawan:

306

304

Middletown:

1192

1183

Millstone Township:

158

156

Monmouth Beach:

50

49

Neptune City:

110

110

Neptune Township:

828

824

Ocean:

718

713

Oceanport:

103

102

Red Bank:

425

423

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

108

107

Sea Bright:

27

27

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

99

99

Shrewsbury Township:

22

22

Spring Lake:

53

53

Spring Lake Heights:

70

70

Tinton Falls:

346

345

Union Beach:

75

75

Upper Freehold:

115

115

Wall:

633

632

West Long Branch:

386

382

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

