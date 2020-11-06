Monmouth County has 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 6, there are 120 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Nov 5-Nov Aberdeen: 374 368 Allenhurst: 30 29 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 414 414 Atlantic Highlands: 62 62 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 81 81 Bradley Beach: 92 92 Brielle: 109 108 Colts Neck: 180 180 Deal: 119 119 Eatontown: 451 448 Englishtown: 70 70 Fair Haven: 73 72 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 533 529 Freehold Township: 965 962 Hazlet: 484 481 Highlands: 58 58 Holmdel: 375 372 Howell: 1130 1122 Interlaken: 17 17 Keansburg: 239 239 Keyport: 143 142 Lake Como: 37 37 Little Silver: 90 89 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1018 1006 Manalapan: 885 875 Manasquan: 102 102 Marlboro: 840 836 Matawan: 306 304 Middletown: 1192 1183 Millstone Township: 158 156 Monmouth Beach: 50 49 Neptune City: 110 110 Neptune Township: 828 824 Ocean: 718 713 Oceanport: 103 102 Red Bank: 425 423 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 108 107 Sea Bright: 27 27 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 99 99 Shrewsbury Township: 22 22 Spring Lake: 53 53 Spring Lake Heights: 70 70 Tinton Falls: 346 345 Union Beach: 75 75 Upper Freehold: 115 115 Wall: 633 632 West Long Branch: 386 382 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.