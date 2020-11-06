Holy Cross School Placed in Lock Down After Report of Woman with Knife

RUMSON, NJ - At approximately 8:52AM the Rumson Police Department responded to the area of the Holy Cross School for a report of a woman with a knife. Rumson Police, Sea Bright Police, Fair Haven Police and the Monmouth County Sherriff’s Department responded to the area. Holy Cross School and Rumson County Day School were put into a lockdown for safety precautions. The area was thoroughly checked by multiple agencies and the alleged actor was not located.

At this point in time the incident is unconfirmed but still under investigation.