Monmouth County has 126 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 5, there are 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Nov  

4-Nov

Aberdeen:

368

357

Allenhurst:

29

28

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

414

412

Atlantic Highlands:

62

62

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

81

80

Bradley Beach:

92

91

Brielle:

108

108

Colts Neck:

180

180

Deal:

119

117

Eatontown:

448

441

Englishtown:

70

70

Fair Haven:

72

71

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

529

526

Freehold Township:

962

956

Hazlet:

481

478

Highlands:

58

58

Holmdel:

372

371

Howell:

1122

1106

Interlaken:

17

17

Keansburg:

239

239

Keyport:

142

142

Lake Como:

37

36

Little Silver:

89

88

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1006

1001

Manalapan:

875

859

Manasquan:

102

102

Marlboro:

836

826

Matawan:

304

292

Middletown:

1183

1172

Millstone Township:

156

156

Monmouth Beach:

49

48

Neptune City:

110

109

Neptune Township:

824

818

Ocean:

713

708

Oceanport:

102

101

Red Bank:

423

419

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

107

107

Sea Bright:

27

26

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

99

98

Shrewsbury Township:

22

22

Spring Lake:

53

52

Spring Lake Heights:

70

70

Tinton Falls:

345

342

Union Beach:

75

72

Upper Freehold:

115

112

Wall:

632

623

West Long Branch:

382

374

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

