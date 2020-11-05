Monmouth County has 126 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 5, there are 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Nov 4-Nov Aberdeen: 368 357 Allenhurst: 29 28 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 414 412 Atlantic Highlands: 62 62 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 81 80 Bradley Beach: 92 91 Brielle: 108 108 Colts Neck: 180 180 Deal: 119 117 Eatontown: 448 441 Englishtown: 70 70 Fair Haven: 72 71 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 529 526 Freehold Township: 962 956 Hazlet: 481 478 Highlands: 58 58 Holmdel: 372 371 Howell: 1122 1106 Interlaken: 17 17 Keansburg: 239 239 Keyport: 142 142 Lake Como: 37 36 Little Silver: 89 88 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1006 1001 Manalapan: 875 859 Manasquan: 102 102 Marlboro: 836 826 Matawan: 304 292 Middletown: 1183 1172 Millstone Township: 156 156 Monmouth Beach: 49 48 Neptune City: 110 109 Neptune Township: 824 818 Ocean: 713 708 Oceanport: 102 101 Red Bank: 423 419 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 107 107 Sea Bright: 27 26 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 99 98 Shrewsbury Township: 22 22 Spring Lake: 53 52 Spring Lake Heights: 70 70 Tinton Falls: 345 342 Union Beach: 75 72 Upper Freehold: 115 112 Wall: 632 623 West Long Branch: 382 374 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.