Business Networking Breakfast: Financial Planning to Protect Your Future

RED BANK, NJ - Is the current uncertainty leaving you feeling anxious and unsure? Let the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) provide you with helpful tips on planning for a different future than you may have considered a year ago.

Come to EMACC’s monthly Business Networking Breakfast on Wednesday, November 11 from 7:45-10:00 am at The Sheraton Eatontown Hotel Grand Ballroom Atrium and Courtyard, 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ.

You will have the opportunity to network safely with fellow business leaders and gain valuable insight for protecting your professional and personal financial future. The breakfast is sponsored and presented by Randall Paulikens, CPA/ABV/CFF/CITP of Friedman, LLP and Joseph Vecchio, CPA, CFP®, MBA of Shore Financial Planning.

With adversity comes opportunity states Randall Paulikens, from Friedman LLP who offers tips and tax advice for navigating your business through the COVID pandemic. “There are planning opportunities now. With the changing business climate, your plan may need to adjust and Friedman can help."

Joseph Vecchio of Shore Financial Planning will discuss options for your financial future. "There are ways to reduce taxes, invest smarter and build and protect your wealth. We will offer some strategies that can help business owners immediately save money, reduce their tax burden and protect wealth.”

The cost for the breakfast is $25.00 for Members and $35 for non-member guests and includes breakfast, networking introduction exercises and presentations. Registrations preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/EMACCBNB . Hurry, because with social distance rules, seats are limited.