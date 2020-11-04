AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 4, there are 111 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Nov   

3-Nov

Aberdeen:

357

357

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

19

18

Asbury Park:

412

412

Atlantic Highlands:

62

62

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

80

80

Bradley Beach:

91

91

Brielle:

108

106

Colts Neck:

180

178

Deal:

117

116

Eatontown:

441

436

Englishtown:

70

69

Fair Haven:

71

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

526

525

Freehold Township:

956

952

Hazlet:

478

477

Highlands:

58

57

Holmdel:

371

371

Howell:

1106

1100

Interlaken:

17

17

Keansburg:

239

238

Keyport:

142

139

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

88

85

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

1001

994

Manalapan:

859

855

Manasquan:

102

101

Marlboro:

826

813

Matawan:

292

290

Middletown:

1172

1168

Millstone Township:

156

155

Monmouth Beach:

48

48

Neptune City:

109

109

Neptune Township:

818

813

Ocean:

708

696

Oceanport:

101

100

Red Bank:

419

415

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

107

105

Sea Bright:

26

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

98

98

Shrewsbury Township:

22

21

Spring Lake:

52

52

Spring Lake Heights:

70

70

Tinton Falls:

342

339

Union Beach:

72

68

Upper Freehold:

112

110

Wall:

623

620

West Long Branch:

374

368

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

