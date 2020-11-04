Monmouth County has 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 4, there are 111 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
4-Nov
|
3-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
357
|
357
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
18
|
Asbury Park:
|
412
|
412
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
62
|
62
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
32
|
32
|
Belmar:
|
80
|
80
|
Bradley Beach:
|
91
|
91
|
Brielle:
|
108
|
106
|
Colts Neck:
|
180
|
178
|
Deal:
|
117
|
116
|
Eatontown:
|
441
|
436
|
Englishtown:
|
70
|
69
|
Fair Haven:
|
71
|
70
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
526
|
525
|
Freehold Township:
|
956
|
952
|
Hazlet:
|
478
|
477
|
Highlands:
|
58
|
57
|
Holmdel:
|
371
|
371
|
Howell:
|
1106
|
1100
|
Interlaken:
|
17
|
17
|
Keansburg:
|
239
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
142
|
139
|
Lake Como:
|
36
|
36
|
Little Silver:
|
88
|
85
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
7
|
Long Branch:
|
1001
|
994
|
Manalapan:
|
859
|
855
|
Manasquan:
|
102
|
101
|
Marlboro:
|
826
|
813
|
Matawan:
|
292
|
290
|
Middletown:
|
1172
|
1168
|
Millstone Township:
|
156
|
155
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
48
|
48
|
Neptune City:
|
109
|
109
|
Neptune Township:
|
818
|
813
|
Ocean:
|
708
|
696
|
Oceanport:
|
101
|
100
|
Red Bank:
|
419
|
415
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
107
|
105
|
Sea Bright:
|
26
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
98
|
98
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
22
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
52
|
52
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
70
|
70
|
Tinton Falls:
|
342
|
339
|
Union Beach:
|
72
|
68
|
Upper Freehold:
|
112
|
110
|
Wall:
|
623
|
620
|
West Long Branch:
|
374
|
368
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.