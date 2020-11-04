Monmouth County has 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 4, there are 111 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Nov 3-Nov Aberdeen: 357 357 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 19 18 Asbury Park: 412 412 Atlantic Highlands: 62 62 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 80 80 Bradley Beach: 91 91 Brielle: 108 106 Colts Neck: 180 178 Deal: 117 116 Eatontown: 441 436 Englishtown: 70 69 Fair Haven: 71 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 526 525 Freehold Township: 956 952 Hazlet: 478 477 Highlands: 58 57 Holmdel: 371 371 Howell: 1106 1100 Interlaken: 17 17 Keansburg: 239 238 Keyport: 142 139 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 88 85 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 1001 994 Manalapan: 859 855 Manasquan: 102 101 Marlboro: 826 813 Matawan: 292 290 Middletown: 1172 1168 Millstone Township: 156 155 Monmouth Beach: 48 48 Neptune City: 109 109 Neptune Township: 818 813 Ocean: 708 696 Oceanport: 101 100 Red Bank: 419 415 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 107 105 Sea Bright: 26 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 98 98 Shrewsbury Township: 22 21 Spring Lake: 52 52 Spring Lake Heights: 70 70 Tinton Falls: 342 339 Union Beach: 72 68 Upper Freehold: 112 110 Wall: 623 620 West Long Branch: 374 368 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.