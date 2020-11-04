Unofficial Election Results Show Dems Win in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - With 2703 votes counted, Democratic candidates; Lori Hohenleitner and Jon Crowley have taken the lead over challengers; Ellen O’Dwyer-Woods and David Krupinski. Ms. Hohenleitner garnered 830 votes and Mr. Crowley 831 votes to Ms. Dwyer-Woods 522 and Mr. Krupinski’s 520, so far. However, some precincts are still reporting.

Unofficial Results

Approx. 56% of Election Night Mail-In Ballots Processed; this does not include mail in ballots cast on election day Late Mail-In Ballots Pending, ADA Machines Pending, Provisional Ballots Pending