Monmouth County has 84 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 3, there are 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Nov 2-Nov Aberdeen: 357 353 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 18 18 Asbury Park: 412 411 Atlantic Highlands: 62 59 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32 Belmar: 80 80 Bradley Beach: 91 91 Brielle: 106 104 Colts Neck: 178 177 Deal: 116 116 Eatontown: 436 434 Englishtown: 69 69 Fair Haven: 70 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 525 521 Freehold Township: 952 950 Hazlet: 477 475 Highlands: 57 56 Holmdel: 371 371 Howell: 1100 1092 Interlaken: 17 17 Keansburg: 238 238 Keyport: 139 137 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 85 85 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 994 986 Manalapan: 855 848 Manasquan: 101 101 Marlboro: 813 807 Matawan: 290 286 Middletown: 1168 1165 Millstone Township: 155 154 Monmouth Beach: 48 48 Neptune City: 109 109 Neptune Township: 813 810 Ocean: 696 693 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 415 413 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 105 105 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 98 98 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 52 52 Spring Lake Heights: 70 69 Tinton Falls: 339 335 Union Beach: 68 64 Upper Freehold: 110 108 Wall: 620 617 West Long Branch: 368 366 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.