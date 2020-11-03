AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 84 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 3, there are 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

3-Nov   

2-Nov

Aberdeen:

357

353

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

18

18

Asbury Park:

412

411

Atlantic Highlands:

62

59

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

32

Belmar:

80

80

Bradley Beach:

91

91

Brielle:

106

104

Colts Neck:

178

177

Deal:

116

116

Eatontown:

436

434

Englishtown:

69

69

Fair Haven:

70

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

525

521

Freehold Township:

952

950

Hazlet:

477

475

Highlands:

57

56

Holmdel:

371

371

Howell:

1100

1092

Interlaken:

17

17

Keansburg:

238

238

Keyport:

139

137

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

85

85

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

994

986

Manalapan:

855

848

Manasquan:

101

101

Marlboro:

813

807

Matawan:

290

286

Middletown:

1168

1165

Millstone Township:

155

154

Monmouth Beach:

48

48

Neptune City:

109

109

Neptune Township:

813

810

Ocean:

696

693

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

415

413

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

105

105

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

98

98

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

52

52

Spring Lake Heights:

70

69

Tinton Falls:

339

335

Union Beach:

68

64

Upper Freehold:

110

108

Wall:

620

617

West Long Branch:

368

366

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

