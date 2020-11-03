CBA Hires Alex Fitton '09 as New Varsity Swimming Coach

The former CBA and South Carolina swimmer takes over the 11-time state champion program.

LINCROFT, N.J. –November 2, 2020 – Christian Brothers Academy Athletics is pleased to announce that Alex Fitton ’09 has been selected as the new head coach of the varsity swimming program.

Fitton served as an assistant coach for the Colts in 2018-2019, helping guide CBA to its 10th state championship.

"CBA is fortunate to welcome back Alex Fitton to lead our swimming program,” Director of Athletics Michael Mazzaccaro said. “The knowledge and experience Alex can bring to our swimmers is second to none. His storied swimming career at CBA and the University of South Carolina, combined with years of coaching, provides us with the utmost confidence that Alex will continue the program’s recent excellence.”

The 2009 CBA team captain was the high point scorer during his senior season, as well as earning All-American honors during his junior year. In 2009, he broke the Shore Conference 200 IM record and set the CBA team record in the 200 freestyle. Fitton won five individual Shore Conference titles during his CBA career.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the chance to lead this team and be given the opportunity to give back to a school that gave so much to me,” Fitton said. “I can only hope I am able to leave my swimmers with the same positive experiences and memories that I had during my time at CBA.”

Fitton went on to star at the University of South Carolina, where he was a 2013 NCAA All-American and an Olympic Trials qualifier in 2012. He set five different records during his time at South Carolina.

PHOTO: Alex Fitton

Aside from serving as an assistant coach at CBA, Fitton has coaching experience at the Red Bank YMCA, where he worked with both youth swimmers and the senior national team.

Now, Fitton has the opportunity to continue a tradition of winning championships with the Colts.

“My goal will be to continue the excellence of CBA Swimming, while incorporating the knowledge that I have picked up throughout my swimming and coaching career,” Fitton said. “I have had the luxury of having two incredible coaches in Mike Sullivan and Vito Chiaravalloti. I aim to reaffirm the program's goals and values, picking up right where Coach Vito and last year's state championship team left off.”

Christian Brothers has won 10 of the last 11 state championships dating back to 2010, including the last three titles. The Colts have also won an astounding 30-straight Shore Conference and Monmouth County championships, as both streaks began during the program's first year in 1990.

High school swimming remains one of New Jersey’s most competitive sports, so Fitton knows that every year will be a challenge, especially at the state championship level.

“We will understandably have a target on our back [as defending state champions] and know that we are going to get every opponent's best effort,” Fitton said. “Our swimmers understand that each new season is a clean slate, and we will have to put the work in every day to earn the right to be considered among the state's best.”

The Colts’ season will get underway with practices in early December, before starting their competition slate later that month.