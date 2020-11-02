Monmouth County has 85 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 2, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
In comparison of the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.
To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 14,500. As of Oct. 30, there are 84 hospitalized, 21 in intensive care (ICU) and 10 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.
- Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza
- Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.
Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,832 tests, with 84 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
2-Nov
|
1-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
353
|
348
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
18
|
18
|
Asbury Park:
|
411
|
409
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
59
|
59
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
32
|
31
|
Belmar:
|
80
|
78
|
Bradley Beach:
|
91
|
90
|
Brielle:
|
104
|
103
|
Colts Neck:
|
177
|
176
|
Deal:
|
116
|
116
|
Eatontown:
|
434
|
433
|
Englishtown:
|
69
|
69
|
Fair Haven:
|
70
|
70
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
521
|
517
|
Freehold Township:
|
950
|
948
|
Hazlet:
|
475
|
473
|
Highlands:
|
56
|
56
|
Holmdel:
|
371
|
370
|
Howell:
|
1092
|
1087
|
Interlaken:
|
17
|
16
|
Keansburg:
|
238
|
237
|
Keyport:
|
137
|
135
|
Lake Como:
|
36
|
36
|
Little Silver:
|
85
|
84
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
7
|
Long Branch:
|
986
|
980
|
Manalapan:
|
848
|
845
|
Manasquan:
|
101
|
100
|
Marlboro:
|
807
|
799
|
Matawan:
|
286
|
284
|
Middletown:
|
1165
|
1161
|
Millstone Township:
|
154
|
154
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
48
|
48
|
Neptune City:
|
109
|
108
|
Neptune Township:
|
810
|
808
|
Ocean:
|
693
|
687
|
Oceanport:
|
100
|
100
|
Red Bank:
|
413
|
407
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
105
|
105
|
Sea Bright:
|
25
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
98
|
97
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
52
|
52
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
69
|
69
|
Tinton Falls:
|
335
|
330
|
Union Beach:
|
64
|
63
|
Upper Freehold:
|
108
|
108
|
Wall:
|
617
|
614
|
West Long Branch:
|
366
|
363
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.