AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 85 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 2, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison of the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 14,500. As of Oct. 30, there are 84 hospitalized, 21 in intensive care (ICU) and 10 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza
  • Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,832 tests, with 84 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Nov   

1-Nov

Aberdeen:

353

348

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

18

18

Asbury Park:

411

409

Atlantic Highlands:

59

59

Avon-by-the-Sea:

32

31

Belmar:

80

78

Bradley Beach:

91

90

Brielle:

104

103

Colts Neck:

177

176

Deal:

116

116

Eatontown:

434

433

Englishtown:

69

69

Fair Haven:

70

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

521

517

Freehold Township:

950

948

Hazlet:

475

473

Highlands:

56

56

Holmdel:

371

370

Howell:

1092

1087

Interlaken:

17

16

Keansburg:

238

237

Keyport:

137

135

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

85

84

Loch Arbour:

7

7

Long Branch:

986

980

Manalapan:

848

845

Manasquan:

101

100

Marlboro:

807

799

Matawan:

286

284

Middletown:

1165

1161

Millstone Township:

154

154

Monmouth Beach:

48

48

Neptune City:

109

108

Neptune Township:

810

808

Ocean:

693

687

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

413

407

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

105

105

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

98

97

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

52

52

Spring Lake Heights:

69

69

Tinton Falls:

335

330

Union Beach:

64

63

Upper Freehold:

108

108

Wall:

617

614

West Long Branch:

366

363

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.