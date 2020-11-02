Monmouth County has 85 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 2, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison of the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 14,500. As of Oct. 30, there are 84 hospitalized, 21 in intensive care (ICU) and 10 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 5 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza

Saturday, Nov. 7 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,832 tests, with 84 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Nov 1-Nov Aberdeen: 353 348 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 18 18 Asbury Park: 411 409 Atlantic Highlands: 59 59 Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 31 Belmar: 80 78 Bradley Beach: 91 90 Brielle: 104 103 Colts Neck: 177 176 Deal: 116 116 Eatontown: 434 433 Englishtown: 69 69 Fair Haven: 70 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 521 517 Freehold Township: 950 948 Hazlet: 475 473 Highlands: 56 56 Holmdel: 371 370 Howell: 1092 1087 Interlaken: 17 16 Keansburg: 238 237 Keyport: 137 135 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 85 84 Loch Arbour: 7 7 Long Branch: 986 980 Manalapan: 848 845 Manasquan: 101 100 Marlboro: 807 799 Matawan: 286 284 Middletown: 1165 1161 Millstone Township: 154 154 Monmouth Beach: 48 48 Neptune City: 109 108 Neptune Township: 810 808 Ocean: 693 687 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 413 407 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 105 105 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 98 97 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 52 52 Spring Lake Heights: 69 69 Tinton Falls: 335 330 Union Beach: 64 63 Upper Freehold: 108 108 Wall: 617 614 West Long Branch: 366 363 Unknown: 0 0

