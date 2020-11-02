Hazlet Convenience Store Clerk Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct with Young Customers

FREEHOLD – A 41-year-old convenience store employee in Hazlet has been arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child after inappropriate conduct with customers who were minors, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Muhammad Ikram, employee of Sam’s 2, a convenience store located on Palmer Avenue within Hazlet, was arrested on October 28, 2020 for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, as well as an additional charge of Selling Tobacco Products to Minors.

An investigation was launched after Hazlet Township Police Department received several reports from minors that Ikram was taking pictures of them while inside the business in exchange for free merchandise. On several occasions, Ikram solicited underage girls for sexually explicit photos in exchange for vaping products.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Ikram’s activities and are looking to identify other possible victims. Anyone with any information please contact Detective Nicolas Logothetis of the Hazlet Township Police Department at 732-264-0763.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

If convicted, the defendant is facing up to 5 years imprisonment on each charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

The case is assigned to Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.