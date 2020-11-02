Stone Church Repairs Gable with Historic Preservation Grant from DAR

NAVESINK - All Saints’ National Landmark Trust received a community grant for historic preservation from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Trust Member Andrew Zuzulock announced this week.

The matching grant provided funding for gable stabilization work and repairs to the sacristy door, all identified as necessary while the newly completed slate roofing replacement of the church and rectory proceeded. The sacristy door and gable work has been completed by Alden Bailey, a family owned company known for highest quality historic restorations.

Funding for this project was made possible through the sponsorship of Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution with trust member and DAR member Lisa A. Ebeling instrumental in securing grant. In addition to Lisa, three other DAR members who are also parishioners of this historic property, are all proud and recognize the significant donation provided by DAR National.

Zuzulock explained the gable stabilization was consisted of replacement of significantly damaged wood members, epoxy repairs of lesser damaged members, and preparation, priming, and painting of all the woodwork at the gable adjacent to the steeple. Work also included epoxy repairs to the sacristy entrance, including the door and the jamb, replacement of door sill, and preparation, priming, and painting of all wood surfaces at the sacristy entrance.

PHOTO: Gable repaired at the Stone Church

Located in the hills of the Navesink in historic Middletown, and one of the most scenic areas of the Northeastern seaboard, All Saints’ Memorial Church, known to many as Stone Church, was constructed in 1864 using local native peanut stone. The parish house was added to the campus in 1865 followed by the rectory in 1869, both also peanut stone; with the additions of the rectory barn in 1870 and the carriage sheds in 1890.

All Saints’ National Landmark Trust is committed to helping maintain and preserve the beauty and historical significance of the All Saints Memorial Stone Church campus. The Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation founded for the purpose of seeking, receiving, and disbursing funds contributed to the Trust with a sole purpose of restoration, stability, and preservation of the historic buildings and grounds. Towards these goals, the Trust is always looking for volunteers, members and donations to support the history of Stone Church.

Questions can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Donations are always accepted and can be mailed to ALL SAINTS’ NATIONAL LANDMARK TRUST All Saints’ Memorial Church. 202 Navesink Avenue. Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 To learn more about The Stone Church visit https://stonechurchtrust.org and like them on Facebook.