Pursuant to State law, the November 3, 2020 General Election will be conducted primarily by Mail-In Ballot in New Jersey. Please click here for more information about the major changes to the General Election process.
For the list of drop box locations to return your Mail-In Ballot, please click here.
To view our Monmouth Election Facts webpage, addressing election misinformation and myths shared on social media, please click here.
November 2nd -- November 7th at the Red Bank Public Library
We will be CLOSED on Election Day, Tuesday November 3rd. We will reopen on Wednesday the 4th at our regular hours.
Our Parking Lot will be closed for a few days next week due to work being done next door. With the exception of Tuesday, we'll still be open! Please park on the street or in the White Street Parking Lot.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will be held virtually until further notice.
Wednesday
Wednesday is the monthly Pick It Up town-wide cleanup! Meet us in the Buona Sera parking lot at 9 AM.
Zoom Story Time is on Wednesday mornings! Miss Sira will be doing Story Time live over Zoom at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, and will be posting a recording of it to YouTube and Facebook Thursday at 10:30 AM. Register for this week's Story Time here.
Thursday
Thursday at 6:30 PM is Bilingual Arts and Crafts on Facebook Live!