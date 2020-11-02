AHHerald Search

November 2nd -- November 7th at the Red Bank Public Library

  • Tomorrow is Election Day! Remember to get your ballots in. Learn where you can turn them in here.
  • We will be CLOSED on Election Day, Tuesday November 3rd. We will reopen on Wednesday the 4th at our regular hours.
  • Our Parking Lot will be closed for a few days next week due to work being done next door. With the exception of Tuesday, we'll still be open! Please park on the street or in the White Street Parking Lot.
  • Our Red Bank Costume Contest has ended! You can vote on the winners through Thursday here.

 

 

Events


Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will be held virtually until further notice.

Wednesday

  • Wednesday is the monthly Pick It Up town-wide cleanup! Meet us in the Buona Sera parking lot at 9 AM.
  • Zoom Story Time is on Wednesday mornings! Miss Sira will be doing Story Time live over Zoom at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, and will be posting a recording of it to YouTube and Facebook Thursday at 10:30 AM. Register for this week's Story Time here.

Thursday

  • Thursday at 6:30 PM is Bilingual Arts and Crafts on Facebook Live! 

Friday

Saturday

  • Saturday at 12 PM is Adult Power Play! No registration required: this video will be made available on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

Hours

  • Monday:  10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm  
  • Tuesday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Wednesday: 1:00pm -4:00pm & 6:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Thursday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Friday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Saturday & Sunday: Closed

