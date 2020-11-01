AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 104 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 1, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Nov   

31-Oct

Aberdeen:

348

346

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

18

18

Asbury Park:

409

409

Atlantic Highlands:

59

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

31

31

Belmar:

78

78

Bradley Beach:

90

89

Brielle:

103

99

Colts Neck:

176

176

Deal:

116

113

Eatontown:

433

432

Englishtown:

69

69

Fair Haven:

70

69

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

517

514

Freehold Township:

948

939

Hazlet:

473

472

Highlands:

56

56

Holmdel:

370

366

Howell:

1087

1076

Interlaken:

16

16

Keansburg:

237

235

Keyport:

135

135

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

84

83

Loch Arbour:

7

6

Long Branch:

980

973

Manalapan:

845

840

Manasquan:

100

99

Marlboro:

799

790

Matawan:

284

282

Middletown:

1161

1155

Millstone Township:

154

153

Monmouth Beach:

48

48

Neptune City:

108

108

Neptune Township:

808

806

Ocean:

687

677

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

407

401

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

105

105

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

97

97

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

52

52

Spring Lake Heights:

69

69

Tinton Falls:

330

328

Union Beach:

63

61

Upper Freehold:

108

107

Wall:

614

612

West Long Branch:

363

359

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

