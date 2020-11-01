Monmouth County has 104 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 1, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Nov 31-Oct Aberdeen: 348 346 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 18 18 Asbury Park: 409 409 Atlantic Highlands: 59 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 31 31 Belmar: 78 78 Bradley Beach: 90 89 Brielle: 103 99 Colts Neck: 176 176 Deal: 116 113 Eatontown: 433 432 Englishtown: 69 69 Fair Haven: 70 69 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 517 514 Freehold Township: 948 939 Hazlet: 473 472 Highlands: 56 56 Holmdel: 370 366 Howell: 1087 1076 Interlaken: 16 16 Keansburg: 237 235 Keyport: 135 135 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 84 83 Loch Arbour: 7 6 Long Branch: 980 973 Manalapan: 845 840 Manasquan: 100 99 Marlboro: 799 790 Matawan: 284 282 Middletown: 1161 1155 Millstone Township: 154 153 Monmouth Beach: 48 48 Neptune City: 108 108 Neptune Township: 808 806 Ocean: 687 677 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 407 401 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 105 105 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 97 97 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 52 52 Spring Lake Heights: 69 69 Tinton Falls: 330 328 Union Beach: 63 61 Upper Freehold: 108 107 Wall: 614 612 West Long Branch: 363 359 Unknown: 0 0

