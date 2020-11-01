Monmouth County has 104 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 1, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
1-Nov
|
31-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
348
|
346
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
18
|
18
|
Asbury Park:
|
409
|
409
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
59
|
58
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
31
|
31
|
Belmar:
|
78
|
78
|
Bradley Beach:
|
90
|
89
|
Brielle:
|
103
|
99
|
Colts Neck:
|
176
|
176
|
Deal:
|
116
|
113
|
Eatontown:
|
433
|
432
|
Englishtown:
|
69
|
69
|
Fair Haven:
|
70
|
69
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
517
|
514
|
Freehold Township:
|
948
|
939
|
Hazlet:
|
473
|
472
|
Highlands:
|
56
|
56
|
Holmdel:
|
370
|
366
|
Howell:
|
1087
|
1076
|
Interlaken:
|
16
|
16
|
Keansburg:
|
237
|
235
|
Keyport:
|
135
|
135
|
Lake Como:
|
36
|
36
|
Little Silver:
|
84
|
83
|
Loch Arbour:
|
7
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
980
|
973
|
Manalapan:
|
845
|
840
|
Manasquan:
|
100
|
99
|
Marlboro:
|
799
|
790
|
Matawan:
|
284
|
282
|
Middletown:
|
1161
|
1155
|
Millstone Township:
|
154
|
153
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
48
|
48
|
Neptune City:
|
108
|
108
|
Neptune Township:
|
808
|
806
|
Ocean:
|
687
|
677
|
Oceanport:
|
100
|
100
|
Red Bank:
|
407
|
401
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
105
|
105
|
Sea Bright:
|
25
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
97
|
97
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
52
|
52
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
69
|
69
|
Tinton Falls:
|
330
|
328
|
Union Beach:
|
63
|
61
|
Upper Freehold:
|
108
|
107
|
Wall:
|
614
|
612
|
West Long Branch:
|
363
|
359
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.