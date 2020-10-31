Monmouth County has 71 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 31, there are 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Oct 30-Oct Aberdeen: 346 343 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 18 18 Asbury Park: 409 408 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 31 31 Belmar: 78 78 Bradley Beach: 89 89 Brielle: 99 99 Colts Neck: 176 175 Deal: 113 113 Eatontown: 432 429 Englishtown: 69 69 Fair Haven: 69 69 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 514 515 Freehold Township: 939 934 Hazlet: 472 470 Highlands: 56 56 Holmdel: 366 366 Howell: 1076 1070 Interlaken: 16 16 Keansburg: 235 234 Keyport: 135 135 Lake Como: 36 35 Little Silver: 83 82 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 973 973 Manalapan: 840 832 Manasquan: 99 99 Marlboro: 790 781 Matawan: 282 281 Middletown: 1155 1153 Millstone Township: 153 153 Monmouth Beach: 48 48 Neptune City: 108 107 Neptune Township: 806 803 Ocean: 677 675 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 401 398 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 105 105 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 97 97 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 52 52 Spring Lake Heights: 69 69 Tinton Falls: 328 327 Union Beach: 61 59 Upper Freehold: 107 106 Wall: 612 612 West Long Branch: 359 360 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.