Monmouth County has 71 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 31, there are 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
31-Oct
|
30-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
346
|
343
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
18
|
18
|
Asbury Park:
|
409
|
408
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
58
|
58
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
31
|
31
|
Belmar:
|
78
|
78
|
Bradley Beach:
|
89
|
89
|
Brielle:
|
99
|
99
|
Colts Neck:
|
176
|
175
|
Deal:
|
113
|
113
|
Eatontown:
|
432
|
429
|
Englishtown:
|
69
|
69
|
Fair Haven:
|
69
|
69
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
514
|
515
|
Freehold Township:
|
939
|
934
|
Hazlet:
|
472
|
470
|
Highlands:
|
56
|
56
|
Holmdel:
|
366
|
366
|
Howell:
|
1076
|
1070
|
Interlaken:
|
16
|
16
|
Keansburg:
|
235
|
234
|
Keyport:
|
135
|
135
|
Lake Como:
|
36
|
35
|
Little Silver:
|
83
|
82
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
973
|
973
|
Manalapan:
|
840
|
832
|
Manasquan:
|
99
|
99
|
Marlboro:
|
790
|
781
|
Matawan:
|
282
|
281
|
Middletown:
|
1155
|
1153
|
Millstone Township:
|
153
|
153
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
48
|
48
|
Neptune City:
|
108
|
107
|
Neptune Township:
|
806
|
803
|
Ocean:
|
677
|
675
|
Oceanport:
|
100
|
100
|
Red Bank:
|
401
|
398
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
105
|
105
|
Sea Bright:
|
25
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
97
|
97
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
52
|
52
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
69
|
69
|
Tinton Falls:
|
328
|
327
|
Union Beach:
|
61
|
59
|
Upper Freehold:
|
107
|
106
|
Wall:
|
612
|
612
|
West Long Branch:
|
359
|
360
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.