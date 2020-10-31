AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 71 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 31, there are 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Oct   

30-Oct

Aberdeen:

346

343

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

18

18

Asbury Park:

409

408

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

31

31

Belmar:

78

78

Bradley Beach:

89

89

Brielle:

99

99

Colts Neck:

176

175

Deal:

113

113

Eatontown:

432

429

Englishtown:

69

69

Fair Haven:

69

69

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

514

515

Freehold Township:

939

934

Hazlet:

472

470

Highlands:

56

56

Holmdel:

366

366

Howell:

1076

1070

Interlaken:

16

16

Keansburg:

235

234

Keyport:

135

135

Lake Como:

36

35

Little Silver:

83

82

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

973

973

Manalapan:

840

832

Manasquan:

99

99

Marlboro:

790

781

Matawan:

282

281

Middletown:

1155

1153

Millstone Township:

153

153

Monmouth Beach:

48

48

Neptune City:

108

107

Neptune Township:

806

803

Ocean:

677

675

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

401

398

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

105

105

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

97

97

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

52

52

Spring Lake Heights:

69

69

Tinton Falls:

328

327

Union Beach:

61

59

Upper Freehold:

107

106

Wall:

612

612

West Long Branch:

359

360

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.