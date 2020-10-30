AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 121 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 30, there are 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Oct   

29-Oct

Aberdeen:

343

335

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

18

17

Asbury Park:

408

408

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

31

30

Belmar:

78

77

Bradley Beach:

89

87

Brielle:

99

99

Colts Neck:

175

173

Deal:

113

113

Eatontown:

429

424

Englishtown:

69

68

Fair Haven:

69

69

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

515

513

Freehold Township:

934

929

Hazlet:

470

466

Highlands:

56

55

Holmdel:

366

364

Howell:

1070

1063

Interlaken:

16

16

Keansburg:

234

233

Keyport:

135

134

Lake Como:

35

35

Little Silver:

82

82

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

973

969

Manalapan:

832

826

Manasquan:

99

99

Marlboro:

781

779

Matawan:

281

281

Middletown:

1153

1144

Millstone Township:

153

152

Monmouth Beach:

48

47

Neptune City:

107

105

Neptune Township:

803

800

Ocean:

675

666

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

398

389

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

105

104

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

97

95

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

52

51

Spring Lake Heights:

69

69

Tinton Falls:

327

327

Union Beach:

59

58

Upper Freehold:

106

106

Wall:

612

610

West Long Branch:

360

357

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.