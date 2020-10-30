Monmouth County has 121 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 30, there are 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Oct 29-Oct Aberdeen: 343 335 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 18 17 Asbury Park: 408 408 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 31 30 Belmar: 78 77 Bradley Beach: 89 87 Brielle: 99 99 Colts Neck: 175 173 Deal: 113 113 Eatontown: 429 424 Englishtown: 69 68 Fair Haven: 69 69 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 515 513 Freehold Township: 934 929 Hazlet: 470 466 Highlands: 56 55 Holmdel: 366 364 Howell: 1070 1063 Interlaken: 16 16 Keansburg: 234 233 Keyport: 135 134 Lake Como: 35 35 Little Silver: 82 82 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 973 969 Manalapan: 832 826 Manasquan: 99 99 Marlboro: 781 779 Matawan: 281 281 Middletown: 1153 1144 Millstone Township: 153 152 Monmouth Beach: 48 47 Neptune City: 107 105 Neptune Township: 803 800 Ocean: 675 666 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 398 389 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 105 104 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 97 95 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 52 51 Spring Lake Heights: 69 69 Tinton Falls: 327 327 Union Beach: 59 58 Upper Freehold: 106 106 Wall: 612 610 West Long Branch: 360 357 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.