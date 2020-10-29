AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 106 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 29, there are 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Oct   

28-Oct

Aberdeen:

335

327

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

408

406

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

30

30

Belmar:

77

76

Bradley Beach:

87

87

Brielle:

99

95

Colts Neck:

173

168

Deal:

113

113

Eatontown:

424

418

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

69

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

513

511

Freehold Township:

929

921

Hazlet:

466

461

Highlands:

55

54

Holmdel:

364

361

Howell:

1063

1050

Interlaken:

16

16

Keansburg:

233

230

Keyport:

134

135

Lake Como:

35

37

Little Silver:

82

82

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

969

962

Manalapan:

826

819

Manasquan:

99

97

Marlboro:

779

771

Matawan:

281

279

Middletown:

1144

1129

Millstone Township:

152

149

Monmouth Beach:

47

46

Neptune City:

105

104

Neptune Township:

800

791

Ocean:

666

661

Oceanport:

100

100

Red Bank:

389

384

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

104

101

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

95

95

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

51

50

Spring Lake Heights:

69

66

Tinton Falls:

327

322

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

106

102

Wall:

610

600

West Long Branch:

357

350

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.