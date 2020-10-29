Monmouth County has 106 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 29, there are 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Oct 28-Oct Aberdeen: 335 327 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 408 406 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 30 30 Belmar: 77 76 Bradley Beach: 87 87 Brielle: 99 95 Colts Neck: 173 168 Deal: 113 113 Eatontown: 424 418 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 69 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 513 511 Freehold Township: 929 921 Hazlet: 466 461 Highlands: 55 54 Holmdel: 364 361 Howell: 1063 1050 Interlaken: 16 16 Keansburg: 233 230 Keyport: 134 135 Lake Como: 35 37 Little Silver: 82 82 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 969 962 Manalapan: 826 819 Manasquan: 99 97 Marlboro: 779 771 Matawan: 281 279 Middletown: 1144 1129 Millstone Township: 152 149 Monmouth Beach: 47 46 Neptune City: 105 104 Neptune Township: 800 791 Ocean: 666 661 Oceanport: 100 100 Red Bank: 389 384 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 104 101 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 95 95 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 51 50 Spring Lake Heights: 69 66 Tinton Falls: 327 322 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 106 102 Wall: 610 600 West Long Branch: 357 350 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.