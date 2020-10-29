United Way Children's Winter Coat Drive

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 2020 Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. As more families are experiencing financial difficulty during the ongoing pandemic, the need for basic essentials such as coats is greater than ever.

“United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties continues to be such a strong partner in improving the lives of our students,” said Stacey Monetti, principal of Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River. “Thanks to the generous donations from the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive, we can ensure that our neediest students are dressed warmly during all our outdoor activities including recess, snack and mask breaks, and outside learning activities. This donation will make a substantial positive difference for our students while helping to alleviate one financial strain on families.”

UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T-5T and children’s sizes small – extra-large to be distributed to over 25 local schools. Sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation and New Jersey Resources, the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive works in conjunction with United Way’s Community Impact initiatives in education, financial stability and health to support youth and their families in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

There are a variety of ways to safely participate in the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive through Wednesday, December 2nd. Coats can be purchased online and shipped directly to UWMOC’s office, or arrangements can be made for donations to be dropped off to United Way’s office. Gift cards to stores such as Boscov’s or Old Navy in any amount are also welcome, and donations can be made online for UWMOC staff to purchase coats. The United Way office is located at 4814 Outlook Drive, Suite 107 in Wall Township, NJ 07753.

For more information about the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive, please visit uwmoc.org/WarmestWishes.