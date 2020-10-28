New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation Announces Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony Featuring Virtual Wreath Donations

HOLMDEL, NJ - The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation (NJVVMF) will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony virtually via their Facebook and YouTube pages at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11. The free virtual ceremony will begin with welcoming remarks from NJVVMF Board Chair, Major General Clark Martin and the national anthem sung by Broadway performer Ali Gleason.

The ceremony will include remarks from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Interim Adjutant General Dr. Lisa Hou, Colonel Walter Noll, State Senator Vin Gopal, New Jersey Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, and others. The ceremony will also include a virtual wreaths processional and closing remarks by Jillian Decker, Director of Development for the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation.

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial will be open on Veterans Day and is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with social distancing and safety guidelines in place. Masks are required for all visitors, and groups, gatherings, and tours of any kind are prohibited. There is currently no restroom or indoor access at the Memorial. The full list of safety precautions can be found HERE. The Vietnam Era Museum remains closed to the public.

“Veterans Day is not only a day to commemorate the past and present service of those in our armed forces but also to recognize the sacrifice of the families and communities who support them,” said Jillian Decker, NJVVMF Director of Development. “Veterans Day allows us to show our gratitude to our volunteers, our community partners, and every veteran honored on our Memorial Wall.”

To remember those who have served and currently serve in the United States Armed Forces, the NJVVMF is hosting a virtual Wreath, Roses, and Ribbons fundraiser. A large component of the annual ceremony is the wreaths processional showing remembrance of fallen heroes, stewardship within the community, and engagement with local veterans’ organizations. The public is invited to contribute a virtual wreath, ribbon, or rose to honor those that served our country. Each virtual contribution can be personalized by color and with a brief message. Wreaths, ribbons, and roses donated will be shown during the virtual ceremony with each donor’s name and message. Donations can be made HERE.

The ceremony will be uploaded to the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation website, https://www.njvvmf.org/memorial-day/, following the virtual ceremony.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS’ MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

Since 1995, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial has provided a place to remember and honor the 1,563 New Jerseyans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. Each year the Foundation welcomes thousands of visitors and guests to dozens of ceremonies, educational, and outreach programs. The adjacent Vietnam Era Museum is the first and only educational center and museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the Museum is devoted solely to gaining an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America.