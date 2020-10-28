Monmouth County has 100 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 28, there are 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Highway 33. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Oct 27-Oct Aberdeen: 327 325 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 406 401 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 30 30 Belmar: 76 75 Bradley Beach: 87 87 Brielle: 95 94 Colts Neck: 168 164 Deal: 113 111 Eatontown: 418 415 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 68 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 511 509 Freehold Township: 921 919 Hazlet: 461 459 Highlands: 54 53 Holmdel: 361 359 Howell: 1050 1045 Interlaken: 16 15 Keansburg: 230 229 Keyport: 135 135 Lake Como: 37 37 Little Silver: 82 81 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 962 955 Manalapan: 819 815 Manasquan: 97 96 Marlboro: 771 766 Matawan: 279 272 Middletown: 1129 1114 Millstone Township: 149 149 Monmouth Beach: 46 46 Neptune City: 104 103 Neptune Township: 791 791 Ocean: 661 654 Oceanport: 100 98 Red Bank: 384 382 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 101 100 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 95 94 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 50 48 Spring Lake Heights: 66 66 Tinton Falls: 322 321 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 102 102 Wall: 600 596 West Long Branch: 350 343 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.