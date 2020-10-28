AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 100 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 28, there are 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Highway 33. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Oct   

27-Oct

Aberdeen:

327

325

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

406

401

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

30

30

Belmar:

76

75

Bradley Beach:

87

87

Brielle:

95

94

Colts Neck:

168

164

Deal:

113

111

Eatontown:

418

415

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

68

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

511

509

Freehold Township:

921

919

Hazlet:

461

459

Highlands:

54

53

Holmdel:

361

359

Howell:

1050

1045

Interlaken:

16

15

Keansburg:

230

229

Keyport:

135

135

Lake Como:

37

37

Little Silver:

82

81

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

962

955

Manalapan:

819

815

Manasquan:

97

96

Marlboro:

771

766

Matawan:

279

272

Middletown:

1129

1114

Millstone Township:

149

149

Monmouth Beach:

46

46

Neptune City:

104

103

Neptune Township:

791

791

Ocean:

661

654

Oceanport:

100

98

Red Bank:

384

382

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

101

100

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

95

94

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

50

48

Spring Lake Heights:

66

66

Tinton Falls:

322

321

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

102

102

Wall:

600

596

West Long Branch:

350

343

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

