Hazlet Nursing Home Residents Tie the Knot

Anchor Care & Rehabilitation Center’s Courtyard Wedding Follows a Nine-Month Courtship

Hazlet, New Jersey – October 27th, 2020 – Calling the facility’s first-ever wedding an uplifting, meaningful and joyous celebration of life and love, Chaim Ribiat, LNHA, Administrator of the Anchor Care & Rehabilitation Center, a member-facility of the Excelsior Care Group, located at 3325 US Hwy 35 in Hazlet, New Jersey, describes the courtyard marriage of Wendy Donoughue and Anthony Wasneuski as an event that was as important for residents and staffers as it was for the married couple.

“Our residents and front-line hero staff have experienced a great deal of heartache over the past several months,” Ribiat said. “The marriage of Wendy and Anthony came at the right time as it underscored just how contagious the positive spirit of two people can be and, in turn, the role a loving community can play in making the plans of two individuals come true,” Ribiat added.

Wendy, a self-described “Jersey Girl” and Tony, a native Staten Islander and former Soho art dealer, met in January 2020 on Anchor’s outdoor patio and became friends immediately. Tony thought Wendy was so pretty and Wendy loved Tony’s intelligence and their conversations. “I never thought I would fall in love again,” said Tony. “Yet today, I can’t imagine being without my new bride. I love buying her presents and picking flowers for her.” As for Wendy, she enjoys her conversations with Tony and loves making him laugh.

The wedding took place on Friday, October 9th, on the bride’s birthday and was officiated by Jesse Hynes, Esq. The Anchor staff assisted in all the details of the celebration, with music provided by nurse Zito Quiambao’s band, BZ Signal.

“Every member of the Excelsior Care Group family is devoted to providing the highest level of medical care and structured social activities to all of our residents,” said Isaac Wiener, Chief Operating Officer of Excelsior. “That said, Wendy’s and Tony’s wedding hangs a lantern on our

staff’s commitment to embracing the needs, wants and desires of our residents and to providing a warm and friendly environment that allows each resident to live their lives to the fullest,” Wiener explained.